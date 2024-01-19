Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 1.0

Published: Jan 19, 2024 at 02:08 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Daniel Jeremiah gives a breakdown of his full first round 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0. The guys go through picks 1-10 (1:41), then picks 11-20 (14:37), and to wrap up, picks 21-32 (31:19). Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

