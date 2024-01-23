Move the Sticks: Bucky Brooks' mock draft 1.0

Published: Jan 22, 2024 at 10:04 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Bucky Brooks gives a breakdown of his full first round 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0. The guys go through picks 1-10 (1:14), then picks 11-20 (12:07), and to wrap up, picks 21-32 (20:02). Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach

The Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

QB Josh Allen not concerned with Bills' title window: 'I believe in what we've got going on here' 

After the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for a third time Sunday, Buffalo's title window again became a topic of conversation, but Josh Allen thinks it's irrelevant. "I believe in what we've got going on here and the people that are in charge," Allen said. 
news

Panthers hire Dan Morgan as new general manager/president of football operations

Dan Morgan, who played linebacker for the franchise from 2001 to 2007, has been named the Carolina Panthers' president of football operations/general manager, the team announced on Monday. 
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan: Team should know more about Deebo Samuel's availability for NFC title game later in week

49ers WR Deebo Samuel underwent imaging that showed no fracture to his injured shoulder, but it won't be until at least Wednesday when San Francisco will have a better idea of the wideout's potential availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.