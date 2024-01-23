Move the Sticks: Bucky Brooks' mock draft 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Bucky Brooks gives a breakdown of his full first round 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0. The guys go through picks 1-10 (1:14), then picks 11-20 (12:07), and to wrap up, picks 21-32 (20:02). Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round.