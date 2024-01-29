Steelers president Art Rooney II supports Mike Tomlin, has 'had enough' of playoff win drought

While admitting everyone is growing impatient in a town that hasn't celebrated a playoff win since 2016, Rooney quelled those concerns Monday.

"I think the players still respond to Mike and that's number one," Rooney said. "He still has the key characteristics that we saw when we hired him. He can keep the attention of a group of 20-year-olds for a whole season and keep them in the fight for the whole way.

"So, still feel good about Mike. Obviously if I didn't, [we] would make a change but if we didn't think Mike was able to lead us to a championship, he wouldn't be here and that's why he is here."

There are other items to address as well, namely at offensive coordinator and quarterback. Despite watching Kenny Pickett struggle throughout most of his truncated second year in the NFL, Rooney still believes in Pickett, while also welcoming competition in what he hopes is the form of Mason Rudolph.

"We still feel good about Kenny Pickett and his future, but he knows he needs to work hard to take the next step," Rooney said. "And we've talked about that, and one of the things I think we liked about Kenny in terms of his career at Pitt was that how hard he worked, and he took a step every year. So, we're looking for that to happen here."

It's easy to see a theme emerging here: Essentially, there's no more grace period for the Steelers. 2024 will be about results, not projections, and that goes for the entire operation.