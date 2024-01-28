Steelers interviewing ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for offensive coordinator position

Smith earned the job in Atlanta because of his work in Tennessee, where he served as offensive coordinator and guided Ryan Tannehill to AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2019. Under Smith, the Titans finished 12th in total offense in 2019, and jumped all the way up to a tie for second place in 2020, placing him on the radars of clubs seeking new head coaching options.

Smith's candidacy in Pittsburgh makes plenty of sense. The veteran coach would provide an ideal leader for a Steelers offense that lacked consistency under former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, and escaped the bog of offensive irrelevance only after the Steelers fired Canada during the 2023 season.