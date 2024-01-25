New Titans head coach Brian Callahan 'can't wait to work with' quarterback Will Levis

After going 6-11 in 2023, Tennessee decided it was time for a fresh start, intentionally departing from a defensive-minded coach (Vrabel) in favor of one with an offensive background. The hope is such a shift can improve Tennessee's lackluster offense, which finished 18th in total yards per game and 17th in points per game.

If the Titans intend to build around Levis, now was also the time to pair him with a coach who can help him develop. There's no guarantee Levis will become a franchise quarterback, but he showed enough flashes of potential to make Tennessee feel better about its outlook entering 2024 than it likely would have if Ryan Tannehill remained the only option.

Still, this turnaround will be about more than just coach and quarterback. Tennessee signed DeAndre Hopkins in 2023 with the hopes he'd be able to provide some much-needed help in the passing game, and while he broke 1,000 receiving yards in 17 games, it became painfully obvious he wouldn't be able to patch every crack on his own.

He's still on the roster entering 2024, but the Titans need more help. It will be up to Callahan and general manager Ran Carthon to improve this roster enough to fit the coach's vision and allow him to start on the right foot.

"I think the biggest thing that we want to do is to start is put the players we have in a great position," Callahan said about improving the roster. "Let them be able to find their roles and define what those roles are for them and put them in the matchups that we feel that are to advantage. That's a very broad and general offensive philosophy, but that's sort of the starting point.

"We want to be great detailed in the passing game. Route definition, route spacing and complete balls at a high percentage. That's always going to be the goal. The run game, we still want to be physical – don't get that part twisted. That's part of the Titans' identity for a long time and will continue to be. We'll be a physical football team and we'll be able to run the ball the way we need to win football games. That's probably the best way without going too far in the weeds."

The goal of establishing a physical running game might be tougher to achieve without Derrick Henry, who said his goodbyes to Tennessee at the end of 2023 and isn't expected to return in 2024. Replacing him is just one example of the many bullets Carthon and Callahan will need to cross off their list in 2024.