Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Dameon Pierce's future: 'Our job is to continue to improve our roster'

Veteran Devin Singletary had career highs of 216 carries and 898 yards, as the free-agent addition supplanted Pierce as the Texans' RB1. Pierce finished his second NFL season with 416 yards on 145 attempts for an ugly 2.9 yards per carry. Whether it was trouble adjusting to offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's scheme or any other conundrum, Pierce's productivity waned.

A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Florida, Pierce burst onto the scene as a rookie. A thumper with some speed, Pierce was exciting to watch and gave reason for promise during an otherwise forgetful 2022 Texans campaign when he rushed for 939 yards in 13 games, averaging 4.3 yards a tote. This season was obviously far different. Over the last three games of the Texans' season, including the playoffs, Pierce had a combined three carries for zero yards. He had a kick return for a score in a Week 16 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but otherwise was a non-factor.

Thusly, bettering the running game is a point of emphasis in Houston and Pierce's future with the Texans would seem to be in question.

Prior to the 2023 season, Pierce was a name surrounded by promise for the Texans (and fantasy football general managers). It's a much different story after the end of the season, though.