Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Dameon Pierce's future: 'Our job is to continue to improve our roster'

There were few who predicted the rapid reversal of fortune had by the Houston Texans.
There were likely even fewer who would have prognosticated such a turnaround without running back Dameon Pierce playing a significant load-bearing role.
However, Pierce was an afterthought in Houston's offense by the time the Texans' season concluded with an AFC Divisional Round loss to the Baltimore.
Thus, a once promising future for Pierce is an uncertain one in Houston, as Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans provided little clarity Monday.
"We'll see where all of the guys and all the positions on our team [are]," Ryans said, via team transcript, when asked about Pierce's future. "We'll look at the roster – me and [general manager] Nick [Caserio] – and see where we are and where we have to improve our roster, and I think that's our job is to continue to improve our roster as best as we can."
Though Ryans avoided saying anything concrete regarding Pierce, he admitted the rushing game was an area that needed addressing. While the 2023 Texans' passing attack was seventh in yards and 12th in touchdowns, the ground game lagged behind at 22nd in yards and 23rd in TDs.
"Yeah, I think the running game will be significant for us to improve upon," Ryans said.
Veteran Devin Singletary had career highs of 216 carries and 898 yards, as the free-agent addition supplanted Pierce as the Texans' RB1. Pierce finished his second NFL season with 416 yards on 145 attempts for an ugly 2.9 yards per carry. Whether it was trouble adjusting to offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's scheme or any other conundrum, Pierce's productivity waned.
A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Florida, Pierce burst onto the scene as a rookie. A thumper with some speed, Pierce was exciting to watch and gave reason for promise during an otherwise forgetful 2022 Texans campaign when he rushed for 939 yards in 13 games, averaging 4.3 yards a tote. This season was obviously far different. Over the last three games of the Texans' season, including the playoffs, Pierce had a combined three carries for zero yards. He had a kick return for a score in a Week 16 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but otherwise was a non-factor.
Thusly, bettering the running game is a point of emphasis in Houston and Pierce's future with the Texans would seem to be in question.
Prior to the 2023 season, Pierce was a name surrounded by promise for the Texans (and fantasy football general managers). It's a much different story after the end of the season, though.
"I think as you see as you go throughout this game, especially in the postseason, teams that win games – you've got to be able to run the football and sustain it," Ryans said. "And we weren't able to accomplish that versus the Ravens, and it showed up. So, we [definitely] have areas to improve – many different areas – but the run game is one of those areas, for sure."