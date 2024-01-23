NFL Divisional Round games average 40 million viewers

This year's NFL Divisional Round averaged 40.0 million viewers (TV+Digital) -- the highest on record dating back to 1988.
The 40.0 million average viewers for the four games -- Houston Texans versus Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers versus San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs versus Buffalo Bills -- are up +7% versus last year, and up +5% versus the prior record in 2021-22.
In total, 126.7 million viewers tuned in for the Divisional Round.
Highlights from the NFL's Divisional Round include:
The Saturday prime-time game on FOX between the Packers and 49ers averaged 37.5 million viewers, the most-watched Saturday NFL playoff game on record
The Sunday prime-time game on CBS between the Chiefs and Bills averaged 50.4 million viewers, the most-watched Divisional or Wild Card game on record.
The schedule for this Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship games is as follows:
- Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens -- 3 p.m. ET on CBS
- Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers -- 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX