NFL looking into potential tampering by Falcons, Eagles before start of free agency

A couple of high-profile free-agent deals have prompted the NFL to take a closer look at how they were completed.

The league is looking into potential tampering by the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons prior to the start of free agency as part of its standard review process, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

The reviews focus on two specific deals from this week: Kirk Cousins' signing with Atlanta, and Saquon Barkley's move to Philadelphia, with public comments related to each agreement drawing additional attention, per Pelissero.