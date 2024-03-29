Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

As part of a new rule in 2024, NFL clubs can use a 17th roster spot on their practice squads exclusively reserved for an international player. That player can be elevated to the active roster up to three times during the season.

Should Rees-Zammit find the field, either through the three allowed elevations or by earning his place on the 53-man roster, he offers an enticing skill set for the Super Bowl champs.

Transitioning from rugby to the NFL is a tall task, but there are few teams possessing more offensive ingenuity to make it happen than Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Tight end Travis Kelce is already known to love a cheeky lateral. He could find no better recipient than a rugby standout. End-arounds and reverses could also feel at home as Rees-Zammit adapts to the Xs and Os.

Kickoffs likewise present a unique opportunity for the rugby star to apply what he already does best and wreak havoc -- especially after the NFL approved a new hybrid setup to encourage more kick returns.