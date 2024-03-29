Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

Officially done with scrums, Louis Rees-Zammit is making his way to an NFL huddle.
The Chiefs are signing the Welsh rugby star to a three-year contract that includes some guaranteed money and a signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.
Along with Kansas City, he had visited the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and New York Jets, per Rapoport.
Rees-Zammit, 23, a top winger at the club and international level, stepped away from his sport in January to join the International Player Pathway program, which was established in 2017 with the goal of providing athletes around the world a foot in the door to the NFL.
He was one of 15 members of the IPP's Class of 2024 to participate in a pro day at the University of South Florida on March 20, where he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash.
By signing with Kansas City, Rees-Zammit has already joined 37 past players from the program in signing a contract. His next goal will be to join the five who have made an active roster -- fellow rugby player and Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, Commanders defensive end Efe Obada, free-agent fullback Jakob Johnson and two more former Washington players, tight end Sammis Reyes and defensive lineman David Bada.
As part of a new rule in 2024, NFL clubs can use a 17th roster spot on their practice squads exclusively reserved for an international player. That player can be elevated to the active roster up to three times during the season.
Should Rees-Zammit find the field, either through the three allowed elevations or by earning his place on the 53-man roster, he offers an enticing skill set for the Super Bowl champs.
Transitioning from rugby to the NFL is a tall task, but there are few teams possessing more offensive ingenuity to make it happen than Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
Tight end Travis Kelce is already known to love a cheeky lateral. He could find no better recipient than a rugby standout. End-arounds and reverses could also feel at home as Rees-Zammit adapts to the Xs and Os.
Kickoffs likewise present a unique opportunity for the rugby star to apply what he already does best and wreak havoc -- especially after the NFL approved a new hybrid setup to encourage more kick returns.
How and if Kansas City is able to implement Rees-Zammit on game days moving forward remains to be seen, but the Chiefs continue to turn over every stone as they gear up for their quest to three-peat.