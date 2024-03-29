 Skip to main content
Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

Published: Mar 29, 2024 at 08:10 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Officially done with scrums, Louis Rees-Zammit is making his way to an NFL huddle.

The Chiefs are signing the Welsh rugby star to a three-year contract that includes some guaranteed money and a signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Along with Kansas City, he had visited the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and New York Jets, per Rapoport.

Rees-Zammit, 23, a top winger at the club and international level, stepped away from his sport in January to join the International Player Pathway program, which was established in 2017 with the goal of providing athletes around the world a foot in the door to the NFL.

He was one of 15 members of the IPP's Class of 2024 to participate in a pro day at the University of South Florida on March 20, where he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash.

By signing with Kansas City, Rees-Zammit has already joined 37 past players from the program in signing a contract. His next goal will be to join the five who have made an active roster -- fellow rugby player and Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, Commanders defensive end Efe Obada, free-agent fullback Jakob Johnson and two more former Washington players, tight end Sammis Reyes and defensive lineman David Bada.

As part of a new rule in 2024, NFL clubs can use a 17th roster spot on their practice squads exclusively reserved for an international player. That player can be elevated to the active roster up to three times during the season.

Should Rees-Zammit find the field, either through the three allowed elevations or by earning his place on the 53-man roster, he offers an enticing skill set for the Super Bowl champs.

Transitioning from rugby to the NFL is a tall task, but there are few teams possessing more offensive ingenuity to make it happen than Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Tight end Travis Kelce is already known to love a cheeky lateral. He could find no better recipient than a rugby standout. End-arounds and reverses could also feel at home as Rees-Zammit adapts to the Xs and Os.

Kickoffs likewise present a unique opportunity for the rugby star to apply what he already does best and wreak havoc -- especially after the NFL approved a new hybrid setup to encourage more kick returns.

How and if Kansas City is able to implement Rees-Zammit on game days moving forward remains to be seen, but the Chiefs continue to turn over every stone as they gear up for their quest to three-peat.

news

Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Jags are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
news

Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors this week. On Thursday, Aiyuk joined the Nightcap podcast where he voiced his side.
news

Andrew Berry: Browns keeping 'conservative' approach with Nick Chubb's recovery 

Speaking with local reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the club is keeping a "conservative" approaching with running back Nick Chubb for the 2024 season.
news

Seahawks QB Sam Howell confident in ability to play consistent, smarter football if 'opportunity' arises

Sam Howell has joined the Seattle Seahawks as a backup after leading the NFL in interceptions in 2023, but he remains confident in his ability to fix what went wrong with the Washington Commanders should the opportunity to take the field arise.
news

Jaguars' Arik Armstead felt 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers' pay cut request before his release

New Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead understands the business of football, but that doesn't stop him from feeling disrespected by the San Francisco 49ers' pay cut request that eventually led him to Jacksonville.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Bryce Young battled through a rough rookie campaign. However, Carolina's Adam Thielen said that the QB's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise.
news

Sean McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center on Rams' upgraded O-line

The Los Angeles Rams didn't enter the offseason planning to re-shuffle their interior offensive line, but that's how things unfolded. After multiple free agency moves, head coach Sean McVay had three stud guards and no center. The natural move, if unexpected at the outset, was to push Steve Avila from guard to center, where he played more than 1,000 snaps at TCU.
news

Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers on Thursday after being cleared for football activities

Free-agent running back J.K Dobbins could be in for a reunion with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Dobbins is scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Watch UNC quarterback Drake Maye's pro day live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET

Drake Maye will have his chance to throw on Thursday. After sitting out on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, the quarterback plans to work out for scouts at UNC's pro day, which can be seen live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on two-year, $20 million contract

Jadeveon Clowney and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced Wednesday. Clowney, 31, returns to the Carolinas after 10 seasons in Houston, Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland and Baltimore.