Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby to pursue dream of playing in NFL

Published: Jan 16, 2024 at 04:41 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the world's most exciting wingers, is quitting rugby to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

The 22-year-old Rees-Zammit has accepted an invitation to join the NFL's international player pathway, his English club Gloucester said Tuesday.

A few minutes later, Wales announced its enlarged squad for the upcoming Six Nations and Rees-Zammit wasn't in it.

"I have had the incredible honor of playing rugby for my country which, as a proud Welshman, I've never taken for granted," Rees-Zammit said. "However, I believe that this is the right time for me to realize another professional goal of playing American football in the U.S. Those opportunities don't come around very often."

Gloucester said Rees-Zammit would be leaving for Florida this week to begin the international player-pathway program.

"Whilst we are naturally sad to see him leave, ultimately we are not able to dissuade him from taking an opportunity of this magnitude with the NFL," Gloucester chief executive Alex Brown said.

Rees-Zammit made his debut for Wales in 2020, playing in the World Cup last year, and -- at the age of 20 -- was in the British and Irish Lions squad in 2021 for the tour of South Africa.

Related Content

news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters discusses upcoming HC search, building team around 'cornerstone' players

Speaking for the first time since being named the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, Adam Peters discussed the challenge ahead for him and the new ownership group to lead the team through a rebuild and into what they hope can be a new era of football in the D.C. area.
news

NFL truth be told: Cowboys and Eagles need change; Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield deserve flowers

What's next for the Cowboys and Eagles after both NFC East teams bailed out of the playoffs in humiliating fashion? Are the NFC North upstarts in Green Bay and Detroit for real? Is Josh Allen poised to knock off Patrick Mahomes? Adam Schein provides nine undeniable NFL truths.
news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss to Lions

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tore is ACL in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.