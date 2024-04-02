 Skip to main content
Chiefs signing QB Carson Wentz to one-year deal

Apr 01, 2024
Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions have a veteran backup, and he's a former No. 2 overall pick. 

Carson Wentz is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 

Wentz, selected with the No. 2 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, is now bound for his fifth team in as many seasons. 

A one-time Pro Bowler in five years with Philly, Wentz' days with the Eagles ended after a tumultuous 2020 season, and shots at staying put as a QB1 with the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders likewise fizzled in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Last year, he joined the Los Angeles Rams late in the campaign as they were looking for a veteran backup. He played in just one game, a Week 18 win over the San Francisco 49ers with starters on each side resting. Wentz tallied three total touchdowns in the victory. 

This time around, Wentz won't need to wait out the offseason and much of the regular season to find a gig. 

He lands with the Chiefs, reigning rulers of the NFL world, and joins a QB room led by Mahomes and also housing Chris Oladokun and Ian Book

The 31-year-old Wentz might be done as a starter, but he has ample experience to provide the Chiefs if needed and furthering his career under the tutelage of head coach Andy Reid certainly can't hurt. Wentz is poised to fill a role previously occupied by Blaine Gabbert last season and previously by Chad Henne and Matt Moore

Through parts of eight NFL seasons, Wentz has played in 95 games, posted a 47-45-1 record as a starter, and thrown for 22,292 yards, 153 touchdowns and 67 interceptions. Perhaps also of note is that the 6-foot-5, 237-pounder is an underrated runner and a solid short-yardage ground gainer who could potentially chip in if needed as the Chiefs have long been reluctant to use Mahomes on sneaks due to past injuries. 

The Chiefs have their next veteran backup and Wentz has found a new home in KC.

