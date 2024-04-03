Matt Eberflus would like another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat: 'Have to have the 1-2 punch'

"It's important that we get that piece because you have to have the 1-2 punch," Eberflus said, via the team's official website. "It can be inside as well. You look at who affects the quarterback the most, I would also argue that the inside piece is also something that we should be looking at, and it's important that we do that. Direct line to the quarterback. When they max protect, it's a soft spot in the protection. We're looking at all pass rushers. It can be inside, outside, all along the line. We're having an open mind in that regard."