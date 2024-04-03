 Skip to main content
Matt Eberflus would like another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat: 'Have to have the 1-2 punch'

Published: Apr 03, 2024 at 08:46 AM
Kevin Patra

The Chicago Bears will (presumably) select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft. The bigger question is what the club does at No. 9, their original pick.

Head coach Matt Eberflus has noted he's excited about the possibilities with the second first-round pick. After the Bears' productive free agency, they're wide open in how they can use that selection.

Many mock drafts have pegged a wideout or offensive tackle to Chicago at No. 9, but don't discount an edge rusher. Eberflus noted last week that the club wants to find a pairing for Montez Sweat who would make the Bears' defensive front scary.

"It's important that we get that piece because you have to have the 1-2 punch," Eberflus said, via the team's official website. "It can be inside as well. You look at who affects the quarterback the most, I would also argue that the inside piece is also something that we should be looking at, and it's important that we do that. Direct line to the quarterback. When they max protect, it's a soft spot in the protection. We're looking at all pass rushers. It can be inside, outside, all along the line. We're having an open mind in that regard."

The addition of Keenan Allen makes a wideout at No. 9 less vital, and Chicago could view Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright as their starting OTs. Drafting either position would provide depth, and it will likely depend on how the draft falls. If one of the top three receivers falls to them at No. 9, it'd be hard for Ryan Poles to pass up, given Allen is in the final year of his contract.

With a slew of QBs and offensive playmakers expected to go in the first eight picks, the Bears could have a dynamite defensive player fall to them at No. 9. Pairing Sweat with a rookie who owns upside could make Eberflus' defense exponentially more potent in 2024.

Then there is the trade option. Following the Allen swap, the Bears currently have four draft picks: No. 1, No. 9, No. 75, and No. 122. Poles could look to trade the No. 9 spot and recoup more selections to bolster the end of the roster. The haul would have to be enough to convince Poles to eschew snagging another potential game-changing talent in the top 10.

