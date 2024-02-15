New Falcons OC Zac Robinson: 'All options are on the table' at quarterback

Robinson started his coaching career with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay in 2019 as an assistant QB coach working with Jared Goff. Robinson spent the past two seasons as pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach with Matthew Stafford.

The Falcons' new OC said he's not looking for any particular type of quarterback but the best one to move the chains.

"Whether it's a pocket guy, whether it's a guy that can move around a little bit, we're just looking for the best guy that we can do," Robinson said. "Certainly know the guys that are here, we're evaluating everybody, so Taylor (Heinicke) and Desmond (Ridder), we're looking at those guys."

Ridder and Heinicke remain under contract, and third-stringer Logan Woodside is a restricted free agent. The Falcons can release Heinicke and save $6.96 million on the salary cap with $2 million in dead money. Ridder, a 2022 third-round pick, is set to earn just $985,000 in base salary in the third year of his rookie contract.

Given the struggles of the incumbents, the Falcons will bring in new blood to take over the position.

Atlanta will inevitably be linked to every QB option on the horizon. From veteran free agents like Kirk Cousins to trade possibilities like Justin Fields to draft options -- including discussions about trading up from No. 8 overall into the top 3.