Rams to sign QB Carson Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford; Brett Rypien waived

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2016, selected after the Rams took Jared Goff No. 1 overall, Wentz has struggled to find footing since his sensational 2017 season ended with an ACL injury. Wentz played five seasons for the Eagles but was traded to Indianapolis two years after signing a big-money, long-term contract in 2019.

Wentz struggled mightily in 17 starts with the Colts in 2021, plagued by turnovers, inefficient passing, and enigmatic mistakes. The season in Indy ended in crushing fashion as the Colts lost a playoff spot with a Week 18 defeat to Jacksonville, a game in which Wentz struggled to move the ball until the game was out of reach.

Last season, the Washington Commanders became the latest team to board the Wentz train, believing the former first-rounder could solve their QB quandary. The trade backfired as Wentz's rollercoaster play continued early in the season as the Commanders lost four of the first five games. Wentz injured his hand in Week 6 and was placed on injured reserve. After getting healthy, he didn't immediately regain the starting role with the emergence of Taylor Heinicke. With the Commanders needing two wins to close the season to earn a playoff spot, Ron Rivera turned back to Wentz in Week 17. The move blew up in their faces. The QB threw three INTs and just 143 yards in a loss to Cleveland, sealing Washington's season.

The Commanders released Wentz in February.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo noted that Wentz worked with Jon Gruden in the offseason, a former McVay mentor.

In the last handful of seasons, Wentz has been an ineffective quarterback, rattled by pressure and prone to wayward mistakes usually seen by younger players. His standing as a free agent into November underscores how most of the league views the former starter.