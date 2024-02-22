2024 NFL Draft: Eric Smith, Loobert Denelus, Davius Richard among early standouts at HBCU Legacy Bowl

Eric Smith, CB, Florida A&M: Smith ran consecutive sub-4.4 40s at the combine and has shown to be sticky in coverage. He's 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, so not the biggest cover man, but he comes from a loaded Rattlers roster that won the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Celebration Bowl. Speed and attitude can't be coached.

Loobert Denelus, DT, Benedict College: The back-to-back Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year has been dominant and disruptive, literally ruining much of the offensive reps Team Robinson has tried to execute in practice. At 6-foot, 260 pounds, the Division II product doesn't have ideal size, but he could become a headache after spending some time in an NFL strength program, given his natural ability and high IQ.

Jeblonski Green, DT, South Carolina State: Green admits he gained too much weight during this past season, playing around 285-290 pounds at 6-1. He mainly lined up on the defensive interior, but didn't live up to expectations. He told me he's lost at least 20 pounds. He's been practicing at all three spots on the interior D-line this week and has been a difference maker. He's physically built like fellow South Carolina State alum Javon Hargrave, whom Green said he speaks to "all the time." According to Green, Hargrave told him to "just keep my head down and grind."