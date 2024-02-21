 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft

NFL Network, NFL+, NFL digital media to air comprehensive on-location 2024 NFL Scouting Combine coverage

Published: Feb 21, 2024 at 01:44 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- NFL Network, NFL+ and NFL Digital Media offer multi-platform coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.​

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27, NFL Network provides more than 50 hours of live Combine week coverage – the 19th Combine covered by NFL Network – offering the first look at the 2024 NFL Draft class, highlighted by quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, and more.

This year, NFL Network's coverage of the Combine again extends into primetime beginning Thursday, Feb. 29 with five hours of live coverage of the defensive linemen and linebackers starting at 3 p.m. ET and continuing until 8 p.m. ET.

Coverage continues with six hours of live coverage of the defensive backs and tight ends on Friday, March 1 beginning at 3 p.m. ET. New this year, coverage of on-field drills on Saturday, March 2 features the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs, with NFL Network providing eight hours of live coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. NFL Network's coverage concludes on Sunday, March 3 with offensive linemen at 1 p.m. ET.

Lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah and host Rich Eisen anchor NFL Network's coverage of the on-field workouts, joined by Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, Chris Rose, Ian Rapoport, Stacey Dales and Jamie Erdahl, as well as New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan (Thursday), former NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (Sunday) and NFL Network analyst Shaun O'Hara (Sunday).

In addition to NFL Network, NFL+ provides live coverage of the quarterback, wide receiver and running back positional drills on Saturday, March 2 beginning at 1 p.m. ET with "Players Only Combine." NFL Network analysts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Smith Sr., Maurice Jones-Drew and Michael Robinson anchor the coverage, along with host Rhett Lewis.

On YouTube and the NFL's FAST channel, "Combine Today" airs Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m. ET, and Saturday and Sunday at noon ET with Rhett Lewis, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein previewing the day's on-field drills and discussing which prospects will help their draft stock. Additionally, Kimmi Chex provides interviews with top prospects following their on-field workouts.

New editions of NFL Media Podcasts "Move the Sticks" with Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Lance Zierlein, "Around the NFL" with Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler, and "The NFL Report" with Steve Wyche and James Palmer will be available throughout Combine week.

For a full list of Combine participants as well as the latest news and analysis, visit **NFL.com/combine**.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27 and Wednesday, Feb. 28, editions of "The Insiders: At the Combine" air at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network, with insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Judy Battista providing the latest news from around the league.

Coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine also includes comprehensive written coverage on NFL.com:

  • NFL.com's Around the NFL writers provide extensive news coverage of NFL head coach and general manager press conferences, prospect press conferences, key measurements and notable on-field performances.
  • Daniel Jeremiah's latest Top 50 prospects list and a new 2024 Mock Draft from Bucky Brooks.
  • Jeffri Chadiha makes sense of the biggest news and rumors from Indianapolis in "The First Read."
  • Chad Reuter evaluates prospects' performances at the Combine, determining whose stock rose/dropped at the end of each day's on-field drills.
  • Nick Shook's 2024 All-Combine Team spotlights the top performers from this year's event.

Provided below is NFL Network's schedule for Combine week. All times provided below are in Eastern Standard Time.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

7 AM ETGood Morning Football – LIVE

10 AM ETGood Morning Football – Encore

1 PM ETThe Insiders: At the Combine – LIVE

3 PM ETThe Insiders: At the Combine (1-hour edition) – Encore

4 PM ET2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

7 PM ETNFL Total Access – LIVE

8 PM ETNFL Rookie Showcase: Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 2023 Week 10

11 PM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

12 Midnight ETNFL Rookie Showcase: Rashee Rice – Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 2023 AFC Wild Card

3 AM ETNFL Rookie Showcase: Tank Dell – Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2023 Week 3

Wednesday, Feb. 28

7 AM ETGood Morning Football – LIVE

10 AM ETGood Morning Football – Encore

1 PM ETThe Insiders: At the Combine – LIVE

3 PM ETThe Insiders: At the Combine (1-hour edition) – Encore

4 PM ET2024 Reese's Senior Bowl

7 PM ETNFL Total Access – LIVE

8 PM ETNFL Rookie Showcase: C.J. Stroud – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans, 2023 Week 9

10:30 PM ETSenior Bowl Recap

11 PM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

12 Midnight ETNFL Rookie Showcase: Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts, 2023 Week 4

3 AM ETNFL Rookie Showcase: C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 2023 Week 18

Thursday, Feb. 29

7 AM ETGood Morning Football – LIVE

10 AM ETGood Morning Football – Encore

1 PM ETGood Morning Football (1-hour edition) – Encore

2 PM ETNFL Total Access Special – LIVE

3 PM ET2024 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers – LIVE

  • 3-hour cutdown version airs at 9 p.m. ET and 1 a.m. ET

8 PM ETNFL Total Access – LIVE

12 Midnight ETNFL Total Access – Encore

4 AM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

5 AM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

Friday, March 1

7 AM ETGood Morning Football – LIVE

10 AM ETGood Morning Football – Encore

1 PM ETGood Morning Football (1-hour edition) – Encore

2 PM ETNFL Total Access Special – LIVE

3 PM ET2024 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Backs and Tight Ends – LIVE

  • 3-hour cutdown version airs at 10 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. ET

9 PM ETNFL Total Access – LIVE

1 AM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

5 AM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

Saturday, March 2

7 AM ET2024 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers (3-hour cutdown version)

10 AM ET2024 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Backs and Tight Ends (3-hour cutdown version)

1 PM ET2024 NFL Scouting Combine – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Running Backs – LIVE

  • 3-hour cutdown version airs at 10 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. ET
  • EXCLUSIVELY on NFL+ – "Players Only Combine" w/ Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Smith Sr., Maurice Jones-Drew, Michael Robinson and Rhett Lewis

9 PM ETNFL Total Access – LIVE

1 AM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

5 AM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

Sunday, March 3

7 AM ET2024 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Backs and Tight Ends (3-hour cutdown version)

10 AM ET2024 NFL Scouting Combine – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Running Backs (3-hour cutdown version)

1 PM ET2024 NFL Scouting Combine – Offensive Linemen – LIVE

  • 3-hour cutdown version airs at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET

5 PM ETNFL Total Access – LIVE

9:00 PM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

1:00 AM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

5:00 AM ETNFL Total Access – Encore

