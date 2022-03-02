Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: Leadership, willingness to be vulnerable separate me from rest of QBs in 2022 NFL Draft

Since he won't be taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium when quarterbacks work out on Thursday, he's hoping to show teams in combine meetings that he has the intangibles to excel at the position. Corral pointed to his emotional intelligence as a unique trait that makes him stand out from the other players competing to be the first quarterback off the board when the draft gets underway in Las Vegas on April 28. Corral has been open about discussing his battle with depression.

"What really separates me is my ability to lead a team," he said. "I understand what it means to be vulnerable around people who don't necessarily want to be vulnerable. I was one of those guys who didn't want to talk about emotion. That's just how it was. ... If I was crying, I was like, 'stop crying.' I have two older brothers, and it was like a toughen-up type of thing.