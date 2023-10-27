Around the NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) listed as doubtful vs. Ravens despite being 'fully healthy'

Published: Oct 27, 2023 at 05:04 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Kyler Murray's long-awaited return is unlikely to happen in Week 8.

The Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback was officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Murray is ready to play health-wise.

"He's fully healthy," Gannon told reporters.

Murray (knee) logged a full practice on Wednesday and was subsequently taken off practice reports the following two days, which indicated a chance of his return this week.

Related Links

A doubtful listing on Friday dashed those hopes, but all signs point toward Murray returning sooner rather than later.

"Ball jumps off of his hand," Gannon said of how Murray looks in practice. "He's explosive getting out of the pocket. he's accurate, got good command of the offense right now. He threads the needle pretty well on some certain throws."

The Cardinals are clearly taking it slow with Murray, who suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 12, 2022. The 26-year-old remains on the physically unable to perform list one week after the team designated him for a return to practice on Oct. 18.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported this week that Murray's return is expected to happen either Nov. 5 on the road in Cleveland or in Nov. 12's home game against the Falcons.

Joshua Dobbs' sufficient play in Murray's absence has allowed Arizona to be patient with its franchise quarterback but has only gotten the team so far. Although the Cardinals (1-6) have only managed to win one game through seven weeks, Gannon's team has been a feisty bunch that has suffered three of its losses in one-score games.

Murray may be the missing link of a team that's seen wide receivers Marquise Brown (32 receptions, 383 yards, three touchdowns) and rookie Michael Wilson (27/343/2) show promise in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system in 2023.

Arizona will have to wait at least one more week to see what the future of the offense really looks like with Murray under center.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) listed as questionable vs. Bengals

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but HC Kyle Shanahan says he will start if he passes the concussion protocol on Saturday.
news

QB Justin Fields (thumb) to miss second game in a row; Tyson Bagent starting again for Bears

Justin Fields' thumb injury will keep him on the sidelines for a second week in a row. Fields has officially been ruled out for the Chicago Bears' Sunday night tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning rookie Tyson Bagent is up for a second straight start.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out vs. Falcons; HC Mike Vrabel maintains both Willis, Levis will play Sunday

The Titans are entering Week 8 with a dual-quarterback strategy. Neither will be Ryan Tannehill. The veteran will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday, due to an ankle injury suffered in Tennessee's loss to Baltimore in Week 6.
news

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) to miss Week 8 game versus Jets

The Giants will proceed without Daniel Jones for a third straight week. Jones (neck) will not play in the Giants' Week 8 clash of New York teams, head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dalvin Cook frustrated with role in Jets' offense amid trade chatter: 'It's a different scenario for me'

Jets running back Dalvin Cook is one of those players whose production has not lined up with the expectations after he signed with Gang Green during training camp. He could be on the trade block.
news

Josh Allen: Dalton Kincaid to be 'more involved' in Bills' offense after midseason breakout

Welcome to the party, Dalton Kincaid. It took some time for the Buffalo Bills rookie tight end to get heavily involved in the 2023 campaign, but he's come on strong the past two weeks.
news

Baker Mayfield: 'Losing three in a row sucks,' but Buccaneers 'showed fight' against Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their third straight game Thursday to the Buffalo Bills, which quarterback Baker Mayfield acknowledged "sucks," but he was also pleased with the fight his squad showed in defeat.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen shrugs off shoulder injury for three-touchdown showing in Thursday win over Buccaneers 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran, threw, shrugged off a shoulder injury, had an ugly play or two, and otherwise looked stellar in lifting his squad to a 24-18 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Bills' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

On the ground and through the air, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen led the offense while the Bills defense put in a tenacious effort to turn away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Week 8 Thursday inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills