Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) listed as doubtful vs. Ravens despite being 'fully healthy'

A doubtful listing on Friday dashed those hopes, but all signs point toward Murray returning sooner rather than later.

"Ball jumps off of his hand," Gannon said of how Murray looks in practice. "He's explosive getting out of the pocket. he's accurate, got good command of the offense right now. He threads the needle pretty well on some certain throws."

The Cardinals are clearly taking it slow with Murray, who suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 12, 2022. The 26-year-old remains on the physically unable to perform list one week after the team designated him for a return to practice on Oct. 18.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported this week that Murray's return is expected to happen either Nov. 5 on the road in Cleveland or in Nov. 12's home game against the Falcons.

Joshua Dobbs' sufficient play in Murray's absence has allowed Arizona to be patient with its franchise quarterback but has only gotten the team so far. Although the Cardinals (1-6) have only managed to win one game through seven weeks, Gannon's team has been a feisty bunch that has suffered three of its losses in one-score games.

Murray may be the missing link of a team that's seen wide receivers Marquise Brown (32 receptions, 383 yards, three touchdowns) and rookie Michael Wilson (27/343/2) show promise in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system in 2023.