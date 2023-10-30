Kyle Shanahan maintains faith in 49ers after third straight loss: 'We have the answers in our building'

One problem that has taken place in plain sight has been the apparent regression of quarterback Brock Purdy. With just 12 regular-season starts prior to Sunday, he's still in development, but his recent performances have caused him to lose some of the luster earned from beginning his career with 10 consecutive victories.

Known for taking care of the ball -- he had nine touchdown passes and no interceptions during San Francisco's winning streak to begin the year -- Purdy has now tossed five interceptions (two Sunday) to just three touchdowns during this stretch of losing, and he also lost a fumble against a fierce Cincinnati defense that outplayed San Francisco's D.

Purdy did have his best day of the season in terms of passing yards with 365, but much of that was due to chasing points playing from behind for the entirety of the second half.

While some of Purdy's struggles have come with wide receiver Deebo Samuel sidelined due to a hairline shoulder fracture, the All-Pro is expected to return soon -- and as Shanahan pointed out about the pieces being in the building, both sides of the Niners' operation still have weapons aplenty.

Tight end George Kittle consistently found the open space against Cincy to set season highs with nine receptions for 149 yards, and wideout Brandon Aiyuk surpassed 100 yards receiving for the third time this season.

Defensively, Arik Armstead got to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow twice, and Nick Bosa was nasty with 12 pressures, a sign he's rounding into form despite it only resulting in 0.5 sacks on the day.

And, of course, there's Christian McCaffrey, who tied an NFL record by scoring in his 17th straight game, adding TDs through the air and on the ground against the Bengals with 118 total yards.

He joined the team by way of trade last year, when the 2022 49ers sat at a crossroads at 3-3. That iteration of the Niners dropped just one more game the rest of the regular season.

While such a run might suggest San Francisco does need to dip its toes once again into trade waters for a similar effect, the point remains that this roster is still very much like the one that already accomplished such a turnaround.

Shanahan appears content with that, even relishing the need to stew over the downturn that's replaced an early-season high with consternation.