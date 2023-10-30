Around the NFL

Kyle Shanahan maintains faith in 49ers after third straight loss: 'We have the answers in our building'

Published: Oct 30, 2023 at 12:44 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The 49ers are suddenly in dire need of some answers heading into their Week 9 bye.

Just three weeks after announcing themselves as early juggernauts, sitting at 5-0 thanks to a 42-10 demolition of the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco played sloppy, uneven football for a third straight game, this time losing, 31-17, to the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to 5-3 on the year.

It might be panic time in the mind of some, especially with the league's trade deadline looming on Tuesday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, however, has not been shaken by his team's recent woes.

"No, none of this changes anything with the trade deadline," he said following the loss, per ESPN. "How we played today or how we played these last three weeks. ...I do believe we have the answers in our building. I believe we have good players. I believe we have good coaches. It's up to me to get them to do better.

"I thought we started out pretty good, but there's some things that we haven't been able to hide here these last few weeks and that's why we've got to continue to push them in every aspect because some people do go on these losing streaks and they don't have those answers and you're just living in hope."

Related Links

One problem that has taken place in plain sight has been the apparent regression of quarterback Brock Purdy. With just 12 regular-season starts prior to Sunday, he's still in development, but his recent performances have caused him to lose some of the luster earned from beginning his career with 10 consecutive victories.

Known for taking care of the ball -- he had nine touchdown passes and no interceptions during San Francisco's winning streak to begin the year -- Purdy has now tossed five interceptions (two Sunday) to just three touchdowns during this stretch of losing, and he also lost a fumble against a fierce Cincinnati defense that outplayed San Francisco's D.

Purdy did have his best day of the season in terms of passing yards with 365, but much of that was due to chasing points playing from behind for the entirety of the second half.

While some of Purdy's struggles have come with wide receiver Deebo Samuel sidelined due to a hairline shoulder fracture, the All-Pro is expected to return soon -- and as Shanahan pointed out about the pieces being in the building, both sides of the Niners' operation still have weapons aplenty.

Tight end George Kittle consistently found the open space against Cincy to set season highs with nine receptions for 149 yards, and wideout Brandon Aiyuk surpassed 100 yards receiving for the third time this season.

Defensively, Arik Armstead got to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow twice, and Nick Bosa was nasty with 12 pressures, a sign he's rounding into form despite it only resulting in 0.5 sacks on the day.

And, of course, there's Christian McCaffrey, who tied an NFL record by scoring in his 17th straight game, adding TDs through the air and on the ground against the Bengals with 118 total yards.

He joined the team by way of trade last year, when the 2022 49ers sat at a crossroads at 3-3. That iteration of the Niners dropped just one more game the rest of the regular season.

While such a run might suggest San Francisco does need to dip its toes once again into trade waters for a similar effect, the point remains that this roster is still very much like the one that already accomplished such a turnaround.

Shanahan appears content with that, even relishing the need to stew over the downturn that's replaced an early-season high with consternation.

"We've got to sit here and wait about 14 days to deal with this feeling that we have, which nobody wants, but I think we need to," Shanahan said. "I think our guys need to be pissed off a little bit. I think we need to come back with a little better focus because it hasn't been enough and we haven't been getting it done."

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Lions on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown for the 17th straight game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the greatest streak of scoring success in NFL lore.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins feared to have suffered torn Achilles in win over Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford leaves loss to Cowboys with thumb injury

Rams QB Matthew Stafford left Sunday's loss in the second half with a thumb injury. 
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out after suffering rib injury in first half of loss vs. Jaguars

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return. Mitchell Trubisky replaced him in the 20-10 loss. 
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke replaces Desmond Ridder in second half of loss vs. Titans

Desmond Ridder went to the sidelines while Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of Sunday's loss versus the Tennessee Titans.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor taken to local hospital after suffering ribs injury in loss to Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a ribs injury in the first half of Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, the team announced.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has illness, will play Sunday vs. Broncos

The Kanas City Chiefs announced on Sunday morning that Patrick Mahomes has an illness, but his status for today's game against the Broncos is unaffected.