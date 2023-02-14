Andy Reid is on the Mount Rushmore of coaches; Patrick Mahomes is an all-timer; Jalen Hurts is a star

It's worth noting that, back in the preseason, I picked the Chiefs to make the playoffs -- as a wild card! With the Chargers winning the division, and the Bills winning the conference title/Super Bowl. Wow, was I wrong.

Honestly, I can't crush myself over that early-September forecast. The Chiefs had just lost the most explosive wide receiver in football (Tyreek Hill), as well as their top cover man (Charvarius Ward). The roster was in something of a transitional state on both sides of the football -- especially in the air game, which is kind of important in today's pass-happy league. That said, it helps to have the best passer in the NFL today -- and No. 15 in red, white and gold is most definitely that.

Philadelphia had the better all-around team. The Eagles were favored to win the game. But the magic of Mahomes is just undeniable.

The Chiefs went into halftime trailing by 10 points, with Mahomes having just aggravated his ankle injury. Sure felt like Kansas City was on the ropes. Then Mahomes did what Mahomes does, pitching a perfect game in the final two quarters. After halftime, the Chiefs quarterback completed 13 of his 14 passes -- with the one incompletion being a throwaway -- for 93 yards and two touchdowns, equaling a 133.9 passer rating. The cherry on top: The aforementioned 26-yard scramble on the final drive, setting up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal.

Vintage Mahomes against a loaded defense. One ankle? No Tyreek? No problem. Superman did his thing.