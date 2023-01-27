Mike McCarthy: Jerry Jones wants me to coach Cowboys as long as Tom Landry

"As far as my relationship with Jerry ... we are in an excellent spot. The partnership that we have, he's excited about," McCarthy said Thursday, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. "He told me a number of times this week that he wants me to coach here as long as coach (Tom) Landry did. I said, 'OK, that's a long time.' I feel really good about our relationship. I think our ability to discuss and disagree, we do a good job at that. I think that's important."

It's interesting that Jones chooses Landry to compare his head coaches -- he also did so with Jason Garrett -- given it was Jones who fired Landry, ending his 29-year run with the Cowboys.

The 59-year-old McCarthy would need to coach the Cowboys until he was 85 to match Landry's run. Only two of the eight coaches Jones has hired since taking over America's Team lasted longer than four seasons (Jimmy Johnson, Jason Garrett), which underscores the hyperbole in any McCarthy-Landry comparison.