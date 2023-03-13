Giants re-signing WR Sterling Shepard to one-year contract with $1.3 million base salary

Sterling Shepard is staying put.
The New York Giants are re-signing the veteran wideout to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.3 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
A 2016 NFL Draft second-round selection of Big Blue, Shepard has been part of the Giants' wide receiver corps for seven seasons running. However, he's been sidelined by knee and Achilles injuries that have cut each of his last two seasons short. Shepard has played in just 10 games over the past two seasons.
Nonetheless, the 30-year-old promises to contribute veteran leadership to a wide receiver room that will be hugely revamped this season.
In seven seasons in Gotham, Shepard has recorded 362 receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.