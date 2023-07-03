Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 5: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

Published: Jul 03, 2023 at 10:18 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
129
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Josh Sweat
Josh Sweat
Edge

Chicago grabs the long, strong pass rusher after his best season (11 sacks) helped the Eagles win the 2022 NFC title.

Pick
130
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Tyrann Mathieu
Tyrann Mathieu
S

Mathieu signed with Kansas City instead of returning to Houston in 2019, and the franchise knows the 11th-year veteran is still a defender for whom offenses must be aware of on a play-by-play basis.

Pick
131
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
RB

In real life, the Packers will lean on Jones a bit more in 2023 after the departure of Aaron Rodgers. The Cardinals would love to have his speed and elusiveness in their backfield.

Pick
132
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland
S

Holland's big hits and ability to make plays in the box and downfield make him a solid mid-round pick in this exercise.

Pick
133
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders
RB

Sanders broke out for the Eagles as a rusher last year, so if he can improve on his 3.9 yards per reception, the Broncos will get a steal.

Pick
134
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
OT

There's no relation to former Rams star lineman Jackie Slater, but this young stud, who missed all but three games last season, could definitely return to the Pro Bowl in 2023.

Pick
135
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons
S

The Raiders take a chance that Simmons is healthy for 2023 after the safety battled injuries last season. He is a turnover machine when on the field (16 interceptions in 45 games over the past three seasons).

Pick
136
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
S

Atlanta will not think twice about Hamilton's average combine time in the 40-yard dash (4.59 seconds) now that he proved his football acumen as a rookie with the Ravens last year.

Pick
137
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
TE

After posting 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie, the offensive chess piece struggled a bit in Year 2 before getting injured last November. He is expected to be healthy for camp this summer.

Pick
138
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Edge

Thibodeaux has the length and power to be a prototypical Saints end. I suspect we'll hear his name more often in his second year in the league.

Pick
139
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk
WR

Aiyuk stepped up for the Niners in 2022 (1,015 receiving yards and eight TDs) and could remind Titans fans and coaches of A.J. Brown if he continues to improve.

Pick
140
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Mike Evans
Mike Evans
WR

Evans goes for his 10th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023, a standard of consistency only bested by Jerry Rice's 11-year run (1986-1996).

Pick
141
New York Jets
New York Jets
Brian O'Neill
Brian O'Neill
OT

The Jets select O'Neill to lock down the right tackle spot, where he's become a top-rated player over the past five years.

Pick
142
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara
RB

Kamara averages nearly 1,500 yards of total offense per season, so it's fair if New England picks him up even if there's a chance he misses time in 2023 due to his off-field issues.

Pick
143
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Ryan Ramczyk
Ryan Ramczyk
OT

Ramczyk grew up in Wisconsin, eventually playing for the Badgers, so returning north could be a nice fit.

Pick
144
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Darius Slay
Darius Slay
CB

Washington grabs Slay from the rival Eagles because the five-time Pro Bowler will welcome competition against any offensive threat despite heading into Year 11.

Pick
145
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Derrick Brown
Derrick Brown
DT

Now displaying the talent Carolina expected him to have when using a top-10 pick to select him in 2020, Brown and his big frame fit well into the middle of Pittsburgh's defensive front.

Pick
146
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Matt Milano
Matt Milano
LB

Milano is one of the NFL's best cover 'backers, a role that has become more important with each passing season.

Pick
147
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dre'Mont Jones
Dre'Mont Jones
DT

Jones' strong play at 5-technique for the Broncos makes him a good fit at the same spot in the Bucs' scheme.

Pick
148
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Demario Davis
Demario Davis
LB

Davis steps into the middle of Seattle's defense to chase ball-carriers from sideline to sideline.

Pick
149
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Elgton Jenkins
Elgton Jenkins
OL

Jenkins can play all five offensive line positions, making him an excellent value at this spot -- assuming his nagging injuries are behind him.

Pick
150
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Goedert
Dallas Goedert
TE

The Eagles traded Zach Ertz in the middle of the 2021 season because they believed in Goedert. The Chargers wisely display the same kind of thinking with this pick.

Pick
151
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Justin Tucker
Justin Tucker
K

There's no chance I project the best kicker in NFL history to any other franchise.

Pick
152
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks
WR

Pencil Cooks in for 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2023, numbers he fell short of last season only due to injury and uneven quarterback play.

Pick
153
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
CB

Horn missed significant time as a rookie due to injury but showed glimpses of potential as a lockdown corner in 2022. 

Pick
154
New York Giants
New York Giants
Tariq Woolen
Tariq Woolen
CB

The Giants get value in Woolen, who showed as a rookie last season that he should have been selected long before the fifth round in the 2022 draft.

Pick
155
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jessie Bates
Jessie Bates
S

Bates may not be rated as highly as he once was, but the Cowboys would be foolish to pass on such a capable defender.

Pick
156
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Marshon Lattimore
Marshon Lattimore
CB

Lattimore is still on the board due to missing most of 2022, but the four-time Pro Bowler is poised for a bounce-back season if healthy.

Pick
157
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Micah Hyde
Micah Hyde
S

Hyde's entering his 11th season and coming off neck surgery, but Cincinnati gambles the veteran will return to his playmaking ways in 2023.

Pick
158
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Mike Williams
Mike Williams
WR

If able to return to his 2021 health and form, Williams becomes a big-play receiver for the Niners. 

Pick
159
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin
WR

For the first time in his career, Godwin averaged fewer than 10 yards per catch in 2022, but he could get down the field more often in 2023 if his knee is fully healed.

Pick
160
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Brandon Graham
Brandon Graham
Edge

If I had to pick a perfect team fit for Graham outside of Philly, it would be with Kansas City because Steve Spagnuolo would value his strength and overlook his lack of height.

