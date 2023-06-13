NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Marquise Brown was held out of Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons due to a foot issue, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.
OTHER NEWS
- S Budda Baker was present at the team's facility but did not participate in Tuesday's minicamp practice. Head coach John Gannon told reporters that Baker was at the facility with “a smile on his face," but did not say if Baker would practice on Wednesday. Baker requested a trade in February.
INJURIES
- TE Kyle Pitts (knee) is "trending in" a positive direction to be ready for training camp, per head coach Arthur Smith.
INJURIES
- WR Rashod Bateman (foot) recently got a cortisone shot and will be sidelined for a couple of days, per head coach John Harbaugh.
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) told reporters his goal is to be ready for Week 1 and is not sure how much action he'll see at the team's mandatory minicamp.
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Brian Walker, per the transaction wire
OTHER NEWS
- WR Stefon Diggs was not present at mandatory minicamp, per head coach Sean McDermott. McDermott said he's "very concerned" that Diggs is not present with the club.
INJURIES
- OG Chandler Zavala (pectoral strain) sat out of Tuesday's practice, but should be ready for training camp, per head coach Frank Reich.
- CB Donte Jackson (Achilles) should be ready for training camp, per Reich.
- S Vonn Bell (hamstring) was kept out of Tuesday's practice, per Reich.
SIGNINGS
- WR Jonathan Mingo, the No. 39 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, signed his rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.
INJURIES
- WR Chase Claypool did not practice on Tuesday as he is dealing with a few minor things, per head coach Matt Eberflus.
INJURIES
- WR Tim Patrick says he "felt great" in Tuesday's practice after suffering a torn ACL last offseason.
- LB Baron Browning (knee) will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, per head coach Sean Payton.
SIGNINGS
- LB Frank Clark officially signed with Denver, the team announced.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Nick Williams, per the transaction wire
INJURIES
- RB Dameon Pierce (illness) did not practice during Houston's first day of mandatory minicamp.
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is present at mandatory minicamp but is not participating in drills.
INJURIES
- CB J.C. Jackson believes he's on track with his recovery from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in October and will be ready for training camp.
INJURIES
- WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) was doing individual drills in Tuesday's practice, per reports.
OTHER NEWS
- DT Aaron Donald had an excused absence from minicamp on Tuesday for family reasons, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.
- OL Alaric Jackson was also excused for a family reason, per McVay.
SIGNINGS
- OG Steve Avila, the No. 36 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, signed his rookie contract, per the transaction wire.
- DT Desjuan Johnson, "Mr. Irrelevant" from this year's draft, signed his rookie contract, per the transaction wire.
- DB Jason Taylor II, the No. 234 overall pick in the draft, signed his rookie contract, per the transaction wire.
- P Ethan Evans, the No. 223 overall pick in the draft, signed his rookie contract, per the transaction wire.
VISITS
- WR DeAndre Hopkins will visit the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- WR Sterling Shepard, who suffered a torn ACL last season, told reporters that he's "right on schedule" and his goal is to be ready for the season.
SIGNINGS
- DB Adrian Amos, a former Bear and Packer, is signing a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team later announced the signing.
OTHER NEWS
- OLB T.J. Watt was excused from Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, per head coach Mike Tomlin.
OTHER NEWS
- LB Devin White was present at mandatory minicamp after requesting a trade this offseason but did not participate in practice. Coach Todd Bowles said White will not practice this week as the team wants to first see where's at physically. The linebacker will ready for training camp, per Bowles.