Micah Hyde: Bills motivated to 'bounce back' after disappointing 2022 season

At 32 years old apiece, Hyde and Poyer make up two of the five oldest players on the Bills roster, but their experience is crucial in 2023, considering longtime defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is taking the year off from coaching. Head coach Sean McDermott is set to assume the role in the meantime. Hyde, who has been a mainstay on the back end of the Bills' defense since 2017, fully realized his status as a veteran while taking the field during the team's voluntary offseason program this week.

"Came out yesterday and started working out, and I looked around and I'm like, wow," Hyde said. "This is what the old head said would happen. It's really happening right in front of my eyes, but they keep me young and that's why we run every day and run sprints and conditioning stuff. I'm trying to beat them every day because I got something to prove."

Buffalo boasted the league's best defense the last time Hyde and Poyer were available for a full season in 2021. The Bills still managed to produce the second-lowest points allowed per game average (17.9), even without the likes of Hyde and Von Miller down the stretch.

Hyde, who says he's "feeling amazing" having fully recovered from his neck injury, doesn't need much more motivation to further the Bills' postseason aspirations entering his 11th NFL season.