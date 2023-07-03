Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 6: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

Published: Jul 03, 2023 at 10:20 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
161
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Marlon Humphrey
Marlon Humphrey
CB

Humphrey made it back to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and has a lot left in the tank entering his seventh year in the league.

Pick
162
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Kolton Miller
Kolton Miller
OT

Miller's size (6-foot-8, 325 pounds) and athleticism make him a solid left tackle for the Eagles.

Pick
163
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Sam Hubbard
Sam Hubbard
Edge

Hubbard joins the Niners after outperforming his third-round draft status on an annual basis with the Bengals.

Pick
164
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Edge

Rousseau showed glimpses of living up to his first-round pedigree in Year 2. The Bengals would value his power and length outside.

Pick
165
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard
RB

Pollard is expected to be ready for the start of the season, but he's still available in this exercise because it's tough to know if he'll be as explosive after his leg injury.

Pick
166
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Andy Dalton
Andy Dalton
QB

The "Red Rifle" returns to play for the Cowboys, where he was his typical solid self taking over for an injured Dak Prescott in 2020.

Pick
167
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jimmie Ward
Jimmie Ward
S

After playing nickel in 2022, Ward could reprise the role or step in at free safety for the Giants to provide a veteran presence at either position.

Pick
168
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Landon Dickerson
Landon Dickerson
OG

Dickerson struggled with injuries in college but was still an early second-round pick in 2021 because of the strong pass-protection and run-blocking skills he put on display in Philly last year.

Pick
169
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy
QB

The Vikings hope Purdy returns from elbow surgery to build off his surprising rookie season. In this alternate universe, they will sign a veteran UMFA (unmocked free agent) like Jacoby Brissett or Taylor Heinicke as an insurance policy.

Pick
170
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Vita Vea
Vita Vea
DT

Baltimore's defense is not complete without a big nose tackle eating space and challenging the quickness of interior offensive linemen.

Pick
171
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Daron Payne
Daron Payne
DT

Washington thought enough of Payne's ability to control the line of scrimmage to hand him a massive contract (four years, $90 million) this offseason. The Chargers would value his strength inside in a similar manner.

Pick
172
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Alex Highsmith
Alex Highsmith
Edge

With T.J. Watt missing time in 2022, Highsmith stepped up for the Steelers in a much-needed way (14.5 sacks). He's now in a contract year, so it's reasonable to think the fourth-year player can put up considerable production again.

Pick
173
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Denico Autry
Denico Autry
DL

I can see Autry's 6-foot-5, 285-pound frame fitting Pete Carroll's defense, especially given the versatility he has shown in Tennessee.

Pick
174
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Patrick Peterson
Patrick Peterson
CB

The venerable Peterson looked like he dipped into the Fountain of Youth in 2022, and I won't doubt his ability to repeat that performance one more time this year.

Pick
175
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
This is a photo of C.J. Gardner Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo)
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
S

Despite intercepting six passes in 12 games for the Eagles last season, the fifth-year safety didn't quite cash in as a free agent, signing a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Lions, who also land him in this exercise.

Pick
176
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Budda Baker
Budda Baker
S

The Steelers fortify their strong safety spot with Baker, who made his fourth straight Pro Bowl in 2022 with the Cardinals.

Pick
177
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S

Like his father, Antoine Winfield Sr., the fourth-year pro has shown the size of fight in the dog is more important than the size of dog in the fight.

Pick
178
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
A.J. Terrell
A.J. Terrell
CB

Green Bay overlooks last year's down campaign with the expectation the young cover corner rebounds to his 2021 second-team All-Pro form.

Pick
179
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Denzel Ward
Denzel Ward
CB

New England collects smaller defensive backs, so Ward seems a good fit. The playmaker had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles for scores in 2022.

Pick
180
New York Jets
New York Jets
Pat Freiermuth
Pat Freiermuth
TE

Freiermuth has caught more than 60 passes in each of his two pro seasons. The Jets could use him in the red zone more than Pittsburgh did in 2022, when he scored just two touchdowns.

Pick
181
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett
DT

Jarrett is exactly the type of penetrator up front the Browns covet to compete in the AFC North.

Pick
182
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Demarcus Lawrence
Demarcus Lawrence
Edge

Lawrence plays the Denico Autry role in the Titans' defense, using his bigger frame and low center of gravity to play from a stand-up or three-point stance.

Pick
183
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Michael Pittman
Michael Pittman
WR

Pittman has been a solid underneath target in Indianapolis -- and could be an important "glue guy" for the Saints' offense.

Pick
184
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack
Edge

Mack is getting older but still has enough quickness and strength on the edge to be an effective defender.

Pick
185
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kenny Clark
Kenny Clark
DT

Clark hasn't become the unstoppable force Packers fans hoped he would, but his ability to play anywhere along the defensive front makes him a nice fit for the Falcons.

Pick
186
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jake Matthews
Jake Matthews
OT

Jake has continued the Matthews family legacy of consistency and reliability; he hasn't missed a start since Week 2 of his rookie season in 2014.

Pick
187
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen
WR

Though he missed seven games in 2022 due to injuries, the Rams may feel like this Allen works out better than last year's veteran pick-up, Allen Robinson.

Pick
188
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Tremaine Edmunds
Tremaine Edmunds
LB

Edmunds may have had his best year in 2022, so Denver could consider him a great find at this point in the proceedings.

Pick
189
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kaleb McGary
Kaleb McGary
OT

The Colts solidify their right tackle spot with McGary, who secured a solid contract after a career year in 2022. 

Pick
190
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Shaquille Leonard
Shaquille Leonard
LB

I won't bet against this three-time Pro Bowler bouncing back to form after missing most of 2022 due to injury.

Pick
191
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
TE

The Texans land a dependable receiving tight end who's entering a contract year.

Pick
192
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
DT

The Bills just dished out a ton of money to Oliver, hoping he will live up to his promise as the type of quick 3-technique Bears fans have long desired to see.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

