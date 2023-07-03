Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 6: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

Humphrey made it back to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and has a lot left in the tank entering his seventh year in the league.
Miller's size (6-foot-8, 325 pounds) and athleticism make him a solid left tackle for the Eagles.
Hubbard joins the Niners after outperforming his third-round draft status on an annual basis with the Bengals.
Rousseau showed glimpses of living up to his first-round pedigree in Year 2. The Bengals would value his power and length outside.
Pollard is expected to be ready for the start of the season, but he's still available in this exercise because it's tough to know if he'll be as explosive after his leg injury.
The "Red Rifle" returns to play for the Cowboys, where he was his typical solid self taking over for an injured Dak Prescott in 2020.
After playing nickel in 2022, Ward could reprise the role or step in at free safety for the Giants to provide a veteran presence at either position.
Dickerson struggled with injuries in college but was still an early second-round pick in 2021 because of the strong pass-protection and run-blocking skills he put on display in Philly last year.
The Vikings hope Purdy returns from elbow surgery to build off his surprising rookie season. In this alternate universe, they will sign a veteran UMFA (unmocked free agent) like Jacoby Brissett or Taylor Heinicke as an insurance policy.
Baltimore's defense is not complete without a big nose tackle eating space and challenging the quickness of interior offensive linemen.
Washington thought enough of Payne's ability to control the line of scrimmage to hand him a massive contract (four years, $90 million) this offseason. The Chargers would value his strength inside in a similar manner.
With T.J. Watt missing time in 2022, Highsmith stepped up for the Steelers in a much-needed way (14.5 sacks). He's now in a contract year, so it's reasonable to think the fourth-year player can put up considerable production again.
I can see Autry's 6-foot-5, 285-pound frame fitting Pete Carroll's defense, especially given the versatility he has shown in Tennessee.
The venerable Peterson looked like he dipped into the Fountain of Youth in 2022, and I won't doubt his ability to repeat that performance one more time this year.
Despite intercepting six passes in 12 games for the Eagles last season, the fifth-year safety didn't quite cash in as a free agent, signing a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Lions, who also land him in this exercise.
The Steelers fortify their strong safety spot with Baker, who made his fourth straight Pro Bowl in 2022 with the Cardinals.
Like his father, Antoine Winfield Sr., the fourth-year pro has shown the size of fight in the dog is more important than the size of dog in the fight.
Green Bay overlooks last year's down campaign with the expectation the young cover corner rebounds to his 2021 second-team All-Pro form.
New England collects smaller defensive backs, so Ward seems a good fit. The playmaker had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles for scores in 2022.
Freiermuth has caught more than 60 passes in each of his two pro seasons. The Jets could use him in the red zone more than Pittsburgh did in 2022, when he scored just two touchdowns.
Jarrett is exactly the type of penetrator up front the Browns covet to compete in the AFC North.
Lawrence plays the Denico Autry role in the Titans' defense, using his bigger frame and low center of gravity to play from a stand-up or three-point stance.
Pittman has been a solid underneath target in Indianapolis -- and could be an important "glue guy" for the Saints' offense.
Mack is getting older but still has enough quickness and strength on the edge to be an effective defender.
Clark hasn't become the unstoppable force Packers fans hoped he would, but his ability to play anywhere along the defensive front makes him a nice fit for the Falcons.
Jake has continued the Matthews family legacy of consistency and reliability; he hasn't missed a start since Week 2 of his rookie season in 2014.
Though he missed seven games in 2022 due to injuries, the Rams may feel like this Allen works out better than last year's veteran pick-up, Allen Robinson.
Edmunds may have had his best year in 2022, so Denver could consider him a great find at this point in the proceedings.
The Colts solidify their right tackle spot with McGary, who secured a solid contract after a career year in 2022.
I won't bet against this three-time Pro Bowler bouncing back to form after missing most of 2022 due to injury.
The Texans land a dependable receiving tight end who's entering a contract year.
The Bills just dished out a ton of money to Oliver, hoping he will live up to his promise as the type of quick 3-technique Bears fans have long desired to see.