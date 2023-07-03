Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 3: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

No matter where James is lined up, he'll make plays versus the run or pass for the Bears.
The former college left tackle has cemented himself among the top offensive linemen in the league.
New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon could use Miller in the same role as Haason Reddick, who had 16 sacks on Gannon's Philadelphia defense last season.
Dependable and elusive, St. Brown's going to be even more respected if the Lions make a playoff run this season.
McLaurin is another underappreciated outside playmaker who is a bargain here -- like he was as a third-round pick of the Commanders back in 2019.
The Rams land a team leader in addition to an outstanding playmaker on the field. Minkah corralled a career-high six interceptions in 2022.
Heading into his 13th NFL season, Jordan's a powerful player outside who has made six straight Pro Bowls and doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.
The Falcons take advantage of Reddick's value as an undersized -- but very effective -- edge rusher.
Barkley looked more like himself in 2022, amassing 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries. Carolina might offset his rushing workload a bit to use his open-field speed as a receiver.
The Saints hope Tannehill returns to his 2020-21 form as a passer and red-zone rushing threat, despite the fact that he's returning from an injury that sidelined him late last season.
The Ravens' trade for Smith last year paid dividends, and the Titans would love to see that kind of productivity in the middle of their defense.
It's still ridiculous Humphrey lasted until the penultimate pick of the second round in the 2021 draft. Cleveland builds around his strength and mobility.
The Vikings see an up-and-coming talent in Phillips who is showing teams who passed on him in the 2021 draft that they're going to regret it.
It's a homecoming for Jimmy G, with the Patriots hoping he is healthy enough to direct the offense efficiently in 2023 (as do the real-world Raiders).
The Packers ride with Love in 2023 in the virtual world as well as the real one, not hoping he's Aaron Rodgers but the best version of himself.
Ron Rivera looks for Pickett to turn his flashes of playmaking ability into a more consistent all-around effort in Year 2.
With their actual quarterback (Pickett) having just come off the board, the Steelers take the sophomore class' second-best option in the hopes Ridder matures into an efficient passer and effective runner.
The Lions might see Jones as a Jared Goff type who grows into a solid decision-maker and consistently delivers the ball on time.
This four-time Pro Bowler's all-around playmaking ability should be appreciated by casual fans from Tampa Bay to New England.
Nelson's had some down performances the past couple of seasons, but he is still a tone-setter.
At this point in the mock, grabbing Taylor in the hopes he can bounce back from an injury-riddled 2022 campaign makes sense.
Hunter showed last season he can play standing up, setting the edge against the run game and using his length as a pass rusher.
I'll bank on Wagner showing up yet again in his 12th season, and he's a perfect fit to dominate in the Ravens' scheme.
This ascending talent only lasts this long because this mock is only for the 2023 campaign and it is unclear when he will be available in the wake of a season-ending knee injury.
Jacksonville could select a veteran here, but I think Stroud has the potential to make plays with his solid arm -- and legs, when needed -- as a rookie.
With Andrew Thomas already off the board, the Giants find another huge but athletic tackle in Mailata.
Size and speed? Yeah, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would have interest in this fifth-year pro.
Wilson's about speed more than size -- and that's just fine with the Bills, who desire that talent on their current squad.
Kelce is going to be one of the top two or three centers in the league until he retires.
Gilmore rebounded nicely in Indianapolis last season, so the 49ers pounce on the former Defensive Player of the Year.
Cook's going to be on a mission in 2023 after being let go for cap reasons by the Vikings.
The second-year center should only improve his pass-protection anchor in 2023. He possesses the mobility and leadership Kansas City is used to at the position.