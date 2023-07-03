Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 3: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

Published: Jul 03, 2023 at 10:14 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
65
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Derwin James
Derwin James
S

No matter where James is lined up, he'll make plays versus the run or pass for the Bears.

Pick
66
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Joel Bitonio
Joel Bitonio
OG

The former college left tackle has cemented himself among the top offensive linemen in the league.

Pick
67
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Von Miller
Von Miller
Edge

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon could use Miller in the same role as Haason Reddick, who had 16 sacks on Gannon's Philadelphia defense last season.

Pick
68
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR

Dependable and elusive, St. Brown's going to be even more respected if the Lions make a playoff run this season.

Pick
69
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
WR

McLaurin is another underappreciated outside playmaker who is a bargain here -- like he was as a third-round pick of the Commanders back in 2019.

Pick
70
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Minkah Fitzpatrick
S

The Rams land a team leader in addition to an outstanding playmaker on the field. Minkah corralled a career-high six interceptions in 2022.

Pick
71
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Cameron Jordan
Cameron Jordan
Edge

Heading into his 13th NFL season, Jordan's a powerful player outside who has made six straight Pro Bowls and doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Pick
72
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Haason Reddick
Haason Reddick
Edge

The Falcons take advantage of Reddick's value as an undersized -- but very effective -- edge rusher.

Pick
73
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
RB

Barkley looked more like himself in 2022, amassing 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries. Carolina might offset his rushing workload a bit to use his open-field speed as a receiver.

Pick
74
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill
QB

The Saints hope Tannehill returns to his 2020-21 form as a passer and red-zone rushing threat, despite the fact that he's returning from an injury that sidelined him late last season.

Pick
75
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith
LB

The Ravens' trade for Smith last year paid dividends, and the Titans would love to see that kind of productivity in the middle of their defense.

Pick
76
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey
C

It's still ridiculous Humphrey lasted until the penultimate pick of the second round in the 2021 draft. Cleveland builds around his strength and mobility.

Pick
77
New York Jets
New York Jets
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Edge

The Vikings see an up-and-coming talent in Phillips who is showing teams who passed on him in the 2021 draft that they're going to regret it. 

Pick
78
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB

It's a homecoming for Jimmy G, with the Patriots hoping he is healthy enough to direct the offense efficiently in 2023 (as do the real-world Raiders).

Pick
79
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love
Jordan Love
QB

The Packers ride with Love in 2023 in the virtual world as well as the real one, not hoping he's Aaron Rodgers but the best version of himself.

Pick
80
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
QB

Ron Rivera looks for Pickett to turn his flashes of playmaking ability into a more consistent all-around effort in Year 2.

Pick
81
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder
QB

With their actual quarterback (Pickett) having just come off the board, the Steelers take the sophomore class' second-best option in the hopes Ridder matures into an efficient passer and effective runner.

Pick
82
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
QB

The Lions might see Jones as a Jared Goff type who grows into a solid decision-maker and consistently delivers the ball on time.

Pick
83
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matt Judon
Matt Judon
Edge

This four-time Pro Bowler's all-around playmaking ability should be appreciated by casual fans from Tampa Bay to New England.

Pick
84
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Quenton Nelson
Quenton Nelson
OG

Nelson's had some down performances the past couple of seasons, but he is still a tone-setter.

Pick
85
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
RB

At this point in the mock, grabbing Taylor in the hopes he can bounce back from an injury-riddled 2022 campaign makes sense.

Pick
86
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Danielle Hunter
Danielle Hunter
Edge

Hunter showed last season he can play standing up, setting the edge against the run game and using his length as a pass rusher.

Pick
87
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner
LB

I'll bank on Wagner showing up yet again in his 12th season, and he's a perfect fit to dominate in the Ravens' scheme.

Pick
88
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Edge

This ascending talent only lasts this long because this mock is only for the 2023 campaign and it is unclear when he will be available in the wake of a season-ending knee injury.

Pick
89
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
QB

Jacksonville could select a veteran here, but I think Stroud has the potential to make plays with his solid arm -- and legs, when needed -- as a rookie.

Pick
90
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jordan Mailata
Jordan Mailata
OT

With Andrew Thomas already off the board, the Giants find another huge but athletic tackle in Mailata.

Pick
91
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Edge

Size and speed? Yeah, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would have interest in this fifth-year pro.

Pick
92
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
WR

Wilson's about speed more than size -- and that's just fine with the Bills, who desire that talent on their current squad.

Pick
93
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce
C

Kelce is going to be one of the top two or three centers in the league until he retires.

Pick
94
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Stephon Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore
CB

Gilmore rebounded nicely in Indianapolis last season, so the 49ers pounce on the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Pick
95
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook
RB

Cook's going to be on a mission in 2023 after being let go for cap reasons by the Vikings.

Pick
96
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
C

The second-year center should only improve his pass-protection anchor in 2023. He possesses the mobility and leadership Kansas City is used to at the position.

