Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 4: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

It won't surprise me if Wilkins closes the gap with Kansas City's Chris Jones in the league's DT hierarchy over the next two years.
The two-time Pro Bowler may not draw "oohs" and "aahs" from fans, but his constant badgering of quarterbacks gives him value at this spot.
The 33-year-old David still provides excellent play against the run and pass. It's strange to think he's only made the Pro Bowl once (2015) over a stellar career.
Cooper stays in Ohio to play with the Bengals one year after posting a career-high nine receiving touchdowns with Cleveland in 2022.
Heading into his eighth season, Tunsil is clearly one of the top pass protectors in the NFL.
Robinson becomes the first non-quarterback rookie selected in this mock. Dynamic with the ball in his hands, the Texas product can make an immediate impact as a runner and pass catcher.
If Hutchinson continues to add to his pass-rush arsenal in Year 2, he will be picked much higher in next summer's mock.
The Jaguars add a strong presence on offense with Metcalf, who has developed into a threat on underneath routes as well as downfield.
Ward has worked himself into becoming one of the top corners in the league, not only versus receivers in coverage but also when he's sticking his nose into the run game.
Without Ronnie Stanley standing in the way at left tackle, Brown returns to Baltimore to take over that spot.
People were quick to critique Sewell as a rookie, when he was adjusting to NFL speed and manning multiple positions. Now the 22-year-old is considered one of the league's best young linemen.
Perennially underrated, Lockett would be a great fit with the Dolphins because of his speed and route-running ability.
Olave's smooth game has translated well to Sundays, so it won't take long until he's considered a top-10 receiver league-wide.
Concerns about Smith's lean frame entering the 2021 draft have been quieted by his toughness and strong hands.
Allen is an ascending player with the versatility to play multiple spots on the Lions' defensive front.
"Z" is a consistent power rusher -- with 36 sacks over his last three healthy seasons -- who amps up his teammates.
After an inconsistent rookie year, the Vikings' 2021 first-rounder began to play to his potential last season. He fills the left tackle void for Washington.
I couldn't resist a Higgins-Packers pairing after the franchise passed on the big-play receiver for Jordan Love three years ago.
Moore's numbers suffered because of poor quarterback play in Carolina last season, but the Patriots bank on the 26-year-old being a major playmaker for them in this simulation with Jimmy G back under center in Foxborough.
The Jets pick Byard at safety because of his reliability (he's never missed a game in seven seasons and has made 105 straight starts) and playmaking ability (27 career interceptions).
Sneed's work in the slot and outside with the Chiefs has been excellent, making him a solid value here for the Browns.
Hargrave's ability to penetrate into the backfield will be appreciated by the Titans and Mike Vrabel's no-nonsense D.
The Saints bring back Armstead and hope the value is worth taking the risk that he can play at least 14 games for just the fourth time in 11 seasons.
The former second-round pick came into his own in 2022, so Carolina selects him up to slow down opposing No. 1 receivers.
Diggs improved his coverage consistency last season, making him no longer seem like an all-or-nothing defender.
Reader's a powerful problem for offensive lines, but he has missed significant time in two of the last three seasons after signing a big contract with the Bengals.
If the Rams can't have Aaron Donald, Allen's relatively small, active frame may be the next-best thing.
The former Patriot earned his first Pro Bowl bid with the world champion Chiefs last year because of his sturdy pass- and run-blocking.
Maybe this is too high to put a rookie defender, but if Anderson wins converting speed to power as he did in 2021 with Alabama, the Colts get a bargain in the middle of this mock.
Linsley has missed time in multiple seasons, but his ability to stone pass rushers and get movement in the run game make him a valuable leader up front.
Jacksonville forced the ball to Kirk as often as possible (133 targets) after giving him a big contract last offseason, and he looked powerful and quick while setting career highs in receptions (84), receiving yards (1,108) and receiving touchdowns (eight).
Ekeler has yet to run for 1,000 yards in a season, but the Bears would love to have his 1,500 yards of total offense in their weekly lineup.