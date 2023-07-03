Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 4: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

Published: Jul 03, 2023 at 10:16 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
97
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
DT

It won't surprise me if Wilkins closes the gap with Kansas City's Chris Jones in the league's DT hierarchy over the next two years.

Pick
98
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Trey Hendrickson
Trey Hendrickson
Edge

The two-time Pro Bowler may not draw "oohs" and "aahs" from fans, but his constant badgering of quarterbacks gives him value at this spot.

Pick
99
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Lavonte David
Lavonte David
LB

The 33-year-old David still provides excellent play against the run and pass. It's strange to think he's only made the Pro Bowl once (2015) over a stellar career.

Pick
100
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper
WR

Cooper stays in Ohio to play with the Bengals one year after posting a career-high nine receiving touchdowns with Cleveland in 2022.

Pick
101
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Laremy Tunsil
Laremy Tunsil
OT

Heading into his eighth season, Tunsil is clearly one of the top pass protectors in the NFL.

Pick
102
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
RB

Robinson becomes the first non-quarterback rookie selected in this mock. Dynamic with the ball in his hands, the Texas product can make an immediate impact as a runner and pass catcher.

Pick
103
New York Giants
New York Giants
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Edge

If Hutchinson continues to add to his pass-rush arsenal in Year 2, he will be picked much higher in next summer's mock.

Pick
104
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
WR

The Jaguars add a strong presence on offense with Metcalf, who has developed into a threat on underneath routes as well as downfield.

Pick
105
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Charvarius Ward
Charvarius Ward
CB

Ward has worked himself into becoming one of the top corners in the league, not only versus receivers in coverage but also when he's sticking his nose into the run game.

Pick
106
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Orlando Brown
Orlando Brown
OT

Without Ronnie Stanley standing in the way at left tackle, Brown returns to Baltimore to take over that spot.

Pick
107
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
OT

People were quick to critique Sewell as a rookie, when he was adjusting to NFL speed and manning multiple positions. Now the 22-year-old is considered one of the league's best young linemen.

Pick
108
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett
WR

Perennially underrated, Lockett would be a great fit with the Dolphins because of his speed and route-running ability.

Pick
109
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
WR

Olave's smooth game has translated well to Sundays, so it won't take long until he's considered a top-10 receiver league-wide.

Pick
110
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
WR

Concerns about Smith's lean frame entering the 2021 draft have been quieted by his toughness and strong hands.

Pick
111
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Edge

Allen is an ascending player with the versatility to play multiple spots on the Lions' defensive front.

Pick
112
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Za'Darius Smith
Za'Darius Smith
Edge

"Z" is a consistent power rusher -- with 36 sacks over his last three healthy seasons -- who amps up his teammates.

Pick
113
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
OT

After an inconsistent rookie year, the Vikings' 2021 first-rounder began to play to his potential last season. He fills the left tackle void for Washington.

Pick
114
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins
WR

I couldn't resist a Higgins-Packers pairing after the franchise passed on the big-play receiver for Jordan Love three years ago.

Pick
115
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
D.J. Moore
D.J. Moore
WR

Moore's numbers suffered because of poor quarterback play in Carolina last season, but the Patriots bank on the 26-year-old being a major playmaker for them in this simulation with Jimmy G back under center in Foxborough.

Pick
116
New York Jets
New York Jets
Kevin Byard
Kevin Byard
S

The Jets pick Byard at safety because of his reliability (he's never missed a game in seven seasons and has made 105 straight starts) and playmaking ability (27 career interceptions).

Pick
117
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
L'Jarius Sneed
L'Jarius Sneed
CB

Sneed's work in the slot and outside with the Chiefs has been excellent, making him a solid value here for the Browns.

Pick
118
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Javon Hargrave
Javon Hargrave
DT

Hargrave's ability to penetrate into the backfield will be appreciated by the Titans and Mike Vrabel's no-nonsense D. 

Pick
119
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Terron Armstead
Terron Armstead
OT

The Saints bring back Armstead and hope the value is worth taking the risk that he can play at least 14 games for just the fourth time in 11 seasons.

Pick
120
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
CB

The former second-round pick came into his own in 2022, so Carolina selects him up to slow down opposing No. 1 receivers.

Pick
121
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Trevon Diggs
Trevon Diggs
CB

Diggs improved his coverage consistency last season, making him no longer seem like an all-or-nothing defender.

Pick
122
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
D.J. Reader
D.J. Reader
DT

Reader's a powerful problem for offensive lines, but he has missed significant time in two of the last three seasons after signing a big contract with the Bengals.

Pick
123
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Jonathan Allen
Jonathan Allen
DT

If the Rams can't have Aaron Donald, Allen's relatively small, active frame may be the next-best thing.

Pick
124
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Joe Thuney
Joe Thuney
OG

The former Patriot earned his first Pro Bowl bid with the world champion Chiefs last year because of his sturdy pass- and run-blocking.

Pick
125
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Edge

Maybe this is too high to put a rookie defender, but if Anderson wins converting speed to power as he did in 2021 with Alabama, the Colts get a bargain in the middle of this mock.

Pick
126
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Corey Linsley
Corey Linsley
C

Linsley has missed time in multiple seasons, but his ability to stone pass rushers and get movement in the run game make him a valuable leader up front.

Pick
127
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Christian Kirk
Christian Kirk
WR

Jacksonville forced the ball to Kirk as often as possible (133 targets) after giving him a big contract last offseason, and he looked powerful and quick while setting career highs in receptions (84), receiving yards (1,108) and receiving touchdowns (eight).

Pick
128
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler
RB

Ekeler has yet to run for 1,000 yards in a season, but the Bears would love to have his 1,500 yards of total offense in their weekly lineup.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

