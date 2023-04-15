Around the NFL

Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett (Achilles) expects to be back for Week 1: 'I should be ready to go'

Published: Apr 15, 2023 at 09:16 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

A torn Achilles cut linebacker Shaquil Barrett's year short at the midway point of the Buccaneers' 2022 season, but he believes he'll be back for the start of the 2023 campaign.

"Mentally, it probably had me in a bad spot for like a day or two," Barrett said of the injury Friday on the Loose Cannons Podcast. "Just wanted to sulk in it a little bit. You know, all the questions you ask when something bad happens that you don't want to happen. Physically now though, I'm good. I'm doing the rehab. I'm getting better. I've been jogging on the treadmill. Doing everything pretty much according to plan and on schedule. It might be a little slower right now because we've got a lot of time, so not trying to force anything.

"But I'm ready to go. I'm gonna be ready to go when it's time to go. I'm pretty sure 'time to go' will be the first game. I don't anticipate missing any games. I don't anticipate being on any play counts. So, I should be ready to go for the first game for sure."

Related Links

Barrett's return from his Week 8 injury, especially at full strength, would be pivotal for a Buccaneers squad that's been hemorrhaging a fair bit of talent on both sides of the ball this offseason, not to mention losing Tom Brady to retirement.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been a force for Tampa Bay since joining the team in 2019, leading the defense in sacks twice while amassing 40.5 through four years.

But it remains a tall task for Barrett to bounce back from such a serious injury and be his normal elite self by Week 1 -- if ever. He's entering his ninth NFL season and turns 31 in November.

When and how Barrett returns bears watching considering his $21.3 million cap hit in 2023 and $23.7 million number in 2024, a sizable jump up from the $8.2 million during his injury-shortened season. Coupled with having no guaranteed salary attached to those years, difficult conversations could arise if the pass rusher's return to form hits too many bumps in the road.

For now, however, all is positive on the recovery front, with Barrett reporting he's experienced no pain in his surgically-repaired Achilles since the second day after the procedure.

He was also optimistic about the return of Devin White, matching the tenor of general manager Jason Licht, who said the team has "no intention" of trading White after Barrett's fellow LB recently requested a trade.

"We're gonna figure it for sure," Barrett said. "There's no way in the world we should trade Devin. They're gonna figure it out. I got faith in Devin's side and I got faith in the front office side."

Should Barrett's predictions on his recovery timeline and his teammate prove correct, the two will be back on the field alongside the recently re-signed Lavonte David to lead Tampa into a new era come September.

Related Content

news

LB Devin Bush: Playing alongside Bobby Wagner on Seahawks defense will be 'dream come true'

After a couple of down years in Pittsburgh, linebacker Devin Bush wants to prove that he can still be a dynamic player, and he hopes coming to the Seattle Seahawks and playing with Bobby Wagner will be just what it takes to jump-start his career again.

news

Safety Budda Baker requests trade from Cardinals

Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon.

news

Foster Moreau optimistic about Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis: 'We should be able to get rid of all of it'

Close to a month after Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, the tight end has an optimistic outlook. Moreau told "Good Morning America" his cancer has reached stage two, but isn't progressing at a rapid rate.

news

Falcons signing ex-Titans, Steelers OLB Bud Dupree to one-year deal worth up to $5M

Edge Bud Dupree is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy announces retirement

Six-time Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy announced his retirement from football on Friday after 11 seasons in the NFL. McCoy's 54.5 sacks in Tampa rank him fourth all-time on the franchise's sack list.

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Trading Jeff Okudah 'right thing to do right now'

Lions head coach Dan Campbell described trading Jeff Okudah as the "right thing to do" after spending the offseason bolstering Detroit's secondary with other pieces.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner on prospect of rebuilding in 2023: 'I hate that word'

The Indianapolis Colts are seen by most as a rebuilding club, but don't tell that to defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

news

Vikings 'ideally' would have QB of future develop for season behind Kirk Cousins

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC Kevin O'Connell each believe their quarterback of the future would "ideally" spend a year developing under Kirk Cousins. Does that mean Minnesota is going QB in the draft?

news

Patriots sign another signal-caller in Trace McSorley

With uncertainty swirling around the Patriots' quarterback situation, New England added another signal-caller Thursday. The Patriots signed Trace McSorley, the team announced.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht says team has 'no intention' of trading LB Devin White after recent request

Buccaneers LB Devin White's recent trade request will not be fulfilled, at least not as of now. GM Jason Licht said as much Thursday when speaking with reporters ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, telling them he has "no intention" of moving White.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE