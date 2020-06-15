Chuba Hubbard threatens boycott over OK State coach's OAN T-shirt

The running back, a native Canadian set to be a redshirt junior in Stillwater this fall, has established himself as a bona fide 2020 Heisman Trophy candidate. At publishing, it's unclear exactly what Hubbard means by not doing anything with OSU. Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted messages of support for Hubbard, as did Baltimore Ravens RB Justice Hill, who starred at OSU last decade.

Earlier this month, Florida State star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson tweeted that he and teammates would not work out after he took exception to coach Mike Norvell's characterization of communication between the coach and the Seminoles following protesting over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In less than 24 hours, Norvell acknowledged describing his communication with the team poorly, consequently resolving the issue with Wilson and other players.