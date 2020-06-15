Monday, Jun 15, 2020 06:06 PM

Chuba Hubbard threatens boycott over OK State coach's OAN T-shirt

Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

As the nation's leading rusher last season, Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in 12 of 13 games, logging four 200-yard games in the process.

College football's reigning rushing king, Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, took to Twitter on Monday to take serious exception to a T-shirt worn by his head coach, OSU's Mike Gundy, and added that he "will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Hubbard's dispatch includes a tweet that shows Gundy on a fishing trip wearing an OAN T-shirt, with the running back stating in response: "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable." OAN, which stands for One America News Network, is known as a far-right news outlet.

The running back, a native Canadian set to be a redshirt junior in Stillwater this fall, has established himself as a bona fide 2020 Heisman Trophy candidate. At publishing, it's unclear exactly what Hubbard means by not doing anything with OSU. Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted messages of support for Hubbard, as did Baltimore Ravens RB Justice Hill, who starred at OSU last decade.

Earlier this month, Florida State star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson tweeted that he and teammates would not work out after he took exception to coach Mike Norvell's characterization of communication between the coach and the Seminoles following protesting over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In less than 24 hours, Norvell acknowledged describing his communication with the team poorly, consequently resolving the issue with Wilson and other players.

The 6-foot, 201-pound Hubbard was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American last season, having led the FBS with 2,094 rushing yards.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

