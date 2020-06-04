Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 03:11 PM

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

AP_19244651106715
Gary McCullough/AP
Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson enters the 2020 season as one of college football's best players. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is expressing unity with his teammates and head coach Mike Norvell hours after alleging that Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

In a Tweet posted around 12 a.m. ET on Thursday, Wilson said he and his teammates were outraged by Norvell's comments and would not take part in workouts until further notice. However, it appears Norvell and the players were able to come to an agreement during a team meeting Thursday morning that will keep the squad intact.

"Took a stand we got what we wanted & we are moving forward!!! I appreciate @coachnorvell for encouraging me to use my platform and speak for what me and teammates believe in," Wilson wrote in a Thursday afternoon Instagram post. "Be the change that you need when you was growing up and help build black communities up and take back what is ours."

Wilson said in the video accompanying the caption that the team came together Thursday and agreed to a series of actions, including registering to vote in the fall election and raising money to assist black students in their education.

On Tuesday evening, Tashan Reed of The Athletic published comments from Norvell on social media that read, in part, "We've had a lot of open communication with our team, our players and our coaches. I went back and forth with every player individually this weekend."

Norvell released a statement later on Thursday, acknowledging that he made a mistake in his depiction of the communication.

"I'm proud of Marvin for utilizing his platform to express his reaction to my comments in an earlier interview," Norvell stated. "Last Saturday evening, I sent a text to each player individually to present an opportunity for open communication with me. Many members of our team chose to respond and have more in-depth conversations about issues and feelings. Marvin is right. It was a mistake to use the word 'every'. Particularly at this time, words are important, and I'm sorry. Once again, I am grateful for the opportunity that I was given to speak to our team more in-depth as a result of Marvin being willing to express his feelings. We will continue to communicate and work together to be part of the solution making our world a better place for ALL."

FSU began voluntary team workouts earlier this week, following nearly three months off due to COVID-19.

Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25. His death has led to nationwide protesting in the days since.

Wilson (6-foot-5, 310 pounds), a team captain in 2019, earned first-team All-ACC honors last season despite playing only nine games before suffering a season-ending hand injury. Wilson told The Tallahassee Democrat this spring that he received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board for the 2020 draft, but decided instead to return to FSU for his senior season. The Houston native recorded five sacks among 8.5 tackles for loss as a junior, and was a five-star recruit in high school.

Norvell was hired by FSU in December to replace Willie Taggart, and had previously coached Memphis, where he led the Tigers to four bowl appearances in four years.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

Related Content

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is coming off a first-team All-ACC season and is one of the top prospects in college football. (Mark Wallheiser / AP)
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
NFL scouts and assistant coaches time former Mississippi football players as they run 40-yard dashes, as part of combine testing during Pro Day at Mississippi, Friday, March 29, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school
news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position
news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects
news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick
news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
Jan 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at a press conference for Super Bowl LIII at Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
D.K. Metcalf, Greedy Williams and Drew Lock
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
D.K. Metcalf, Greedy Williams and Drew Lock
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
Josh Jacobs
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL