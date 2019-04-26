2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

Published: Apr 26, 2019 at 05:20 AM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2-3 could play out on Friday night (7 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes).

ROUND 2

School: Florida | Year: Junior

The Cardinals fortify their offensive line with the best right tackle in the draft. I heard from some team sources that there were concerns about a potential knee issue, which might have affected his draft stock. (Taylor routinely went in the first round of mock drafts in recent months.)

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS) 

 [Andrew Luck](/player/andrewluck/2533031/profile) gets help from a strong slot target with good run-after-catch ability. 
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

As new GM Mike Mayock made clear in comments on NFL Network following Round 1, the Raiders are looking for high-football-character players who are ultra-competitive. Check, check.

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The WR with the uber-traits fits perfectly into the second- and third-level passing attack of Kyle Shanahan's offense.

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

Long, physical press corner just feels right with this team.

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Jacksonville was rumored to be interested in tight end in the first round, so this would make sense here.

School: Temple | Year: Senior

The Bucs address their CB need with a player most teams feel is a safe cornerback.

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The size, speed and talent would be too much to pass on here for the Bills.

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

If the Broncos can pluck Lock without having to move up, they'll likely be thrilled.

School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

Motor that simply doesn't stop, Winovich will be a reliable, hard-charging end, but may not be a monster creating sack totals.

School: Michigan State | Year: Junior

The Lions are in need of another cornerback who can stick to routes and make plays on the football. Layne can do both.

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Some had Brown going to Green Bay at 30, so why not at 44?

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

The Rams would be lucky to fortify their pivot with this talented C/OG prospect.

School: UCF | Year: Junior

The Colts are looking for pass rushers, and Hill is a fast climber up draft boards because of his ability to get up the field.

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Carolina nabs a left tackle who might be ready to step in and start from Day 1.

School: Vanderbilt | Year: Junior

Smothering cornerback with tremendous size (6-foot-3 5/8, 211 pounds) gives Xavien Howard a playmate.

School: Virginia | Year: Senior

Talented safety with cornerback experience who will entice John Dorsey with his explosive traits (4.42 40-yard dash, 44-inch vertical leap, 11-foot-9 broad jump).

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Ford could fall all the way to this spot, but the Vikings would surely be happy to have him.

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

Campbell, who blazed the 40-yard dash (4.31) at the NFL Scouting Combine, would offer a very good deep-ball complement to Corey Davis in this spot.

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)

Big and strong, Jenkins will be targeted as a center, but could handle some guard duties, as well.

School: Florida | Year: Junior

Versatile defensive back with experience playing high safety or down over the slot. Gardner-Johnson brings size and plus athleticism.

School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

The Texans took care of the left tackle spot in the first, and Risner gives them an RT, OG, C option as a versatile, tough blocker.

School: Central Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)

Bunting has been a draft riser and he might make the Texans very happy as yet another cornerback.

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior (RS)

"Y" tight end with good size and speed who could take over for Rob Gronkowski.

School: Penn State | Year: junior

The Eagles are still looking for RB help. Sanders could work in quickly with Jordan Howard.

School: Iowa State | Year: Junior (RS)

The long-limbed deep-ball specialist gives a field-stretching element to the Dallas offense.

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)

The Colts added a receiver earlier in the round, but get size, speed and upside here.

School: Northern Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)

Scharping could be added to compete to fill the void at right tackle.

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

The Chiefs are desperate for cornerback help and they could do worse than Mullen in this spot.

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

McGovern can play guard or center. He offers size and is a plus run blocker.

School: Old Dominion | Year: Senior (RS)

The Chiefs continue to reload along the edge.

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior

Big edge defender who can play with his hand up or down. He brings mind-blowing production to New England, as he left Louisiana Tech as the FBS' all-time leader in career sacks (45).

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

