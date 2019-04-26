2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

With Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2-3 could play out on Friday night (7 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes).
ROUND 2
The Cardinals fortify their offensive line with the best right tackle in the draft. I heard from some team sources that there were concerns about a potential knee issue, which might have affected his draft stock. (Taylor routinely went in the first round of mock drafts in recent months.)
[Andrew Luck](/player/andrewluck/2533031/profile) gets help from a strong slot target with good run-after-catch ability.
As new GM Mike Mayock made clear in comments on NFL Network following Round 1, the Raiders are looking for high-football-character players who are ultra-competitive. Check, check.
The WR with the uber-traits fits perfectly into the second- and third-level passing attack of Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Long, physical press corner just feels right with this team.
Jacksonville was rumored to be interested in tight end in the first round, so this would make sense here.
The Bucs address their CB need with a player most teams feel is a safe cornerback.
The size, speed and talent would be too much to pass on here for the Bills.
If the Broncos can pluck Lock without having to move up, they'll likely be thrilled.
Motor that simply doesn't stop, Winovich will be a reliable, hard-charging end, but may not be a monster creating sack totals.
The Lions are in need of another cornerback who can stick to routes and make plays on the football. Layne can do both.
Some had Brown going to Green Bay at 30, so why not at 44?
The Rams would be lucky to fortify their pivot with this talented C/OG prospect.
The Colts are looking for pass rushers, and Hill is a fast climber up draft boards because of his ability to get up the field.
Carolina nabs a left tackle who might be ready to step in and start from Day 1.
Smothering cornerback with tremendous size (6-foot-3 5/8, 211 pounds) gives Xavien Howard a playmate.
Talented safety with cornerback experience who will entice John Dorsey with his explosive traits (4.42 40-yard dash, 44-inch vertical leap, 11-foot-9 broad jump).
Ford could fall all the way to this spot, but the Vikings would surely be happy to have him.
Campbell, who blazed the 40-yard dash (4.31) at the NFL Scouting Combine, would offer a very good deep-ball complement to Corey Davis in this spot.
Big and strong, Jenkins will be targeted as a center, but could handle some guard duties, as well.
Versatile defensive back with experience playing high safety or down over the slot. Gardner-Johnson brings size and plus athleticism.
The Texans took care of the left tackle spot in the first, and Risner gives them an RT, OG, C option as a versatile, tough blocker.
Bunting has been a draft riser and he might make the Texans very happy as yet another cornerback.
"Y" tight end with good size and speed who could take over for Rob Gronkowski.
The Eagles are still looking for RB help. Sanders could work in quickly with Jordan Howard.
The long-limbed deep-ball specialist gives a field-stretching element to the Dallas offense.
The Colts added a receiver earlier in the round, but get size, speed and upside here.
Scharping could be added to compete to fill the void at right tackle.
The Chiefs are desperate for cornerback help and they could do worse than Mullen in this spot.
McGovern can play guard or center. He offers size and is a plus run blocker.
The Chiefs continue to reload along the edge.
Big edge defender who can play with his hand up or down. He brings mind-blowing production to New England, as he left Louisiana Tech as the FBS' all-time leader in career sacks (45).