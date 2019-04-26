2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

With Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2-3 could play out on Friday night (7 p.m. ET on NFL Network and FOX).
ROUND 2
School: Florida | Year: Junior
The Cardinals fortify their offensive line with the best right tackle in the draft. I heard from some team sources that there were concerns about a potential knee issue, which might have affected his draft stock. (Taylor was routinely mocked as a first-round pick.)
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)
Andrew Luck gets help from a strong slot target with good run-after-catch ability.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
As new GM Mike Mayock made clear in comments on NFL Network following Round 1, the Raiders are looking for high-football-character players who are ultra-competitive. Check, check.
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The WR with the uber-traits fits perfectly into the second- and third-level passing attack of Kyle Shanahan's offense.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
Long, physical press corner just feels right with this team.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Jacksonville was rumored to be interested in tight end in the first round, so this would make sense here.
School: Temple | Year: Senior
The Bucs address their CB need with a player most teams feel is a safe cornerback.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The size, speed and talent would be too much to pass on here for the Bills.
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
If the Broncos can pluck Lock without having to move up, they'll likely be thrilled.
School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)
Motor that simply doesn't stop, Winovich will be a reliable, hard-charging end, but may not be a monster creating sack totals.
School: Michigan State | Year: Junior
The Lions are in need of another cornerback who can stick to routes and make plays on the football. Layne can do both.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
Some had Brown going to Green Bay at 30, so why not at 44?
School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)
The Rams would be lucky to fortify their pivot with this talented C/OG prospect.
School: UCF | Year: Junior
The Colts are looking for pass rushers, and Hill is a fast climber up draft boards because of his ability to get up the field.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
Carolina nabs a left tackle who might be ready to step in and start from Day 1.
School: Vanderbilt | Year: Junior
Smothering cornerback with tremendous size (6-foot-3 5/8, 211 pounds) gives Xavien Howard a playmate.
School: Virginia | Year: Senior
Talented safety with cornerback experience who will entice John Dorsey with his explosive traits (4.42 40-yard dash, 44-inch vertical leap, 11-foot-9 broad jump).
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
Ford could fall all the way to this spot, but the Vikings would surely be happy to have him.
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
Campbell, who blazed the 40-yard dash (4.31) at the NFL Scouting Combine, would offer a very good deep-ball complement to Corey Davis in this spot.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)
Big and strong, Jenkins will be targeted as a center, but could handle some guard duties, as well.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Versatile defensive back with experience playing high safety or down over the slot. Gardner-Johnson brings size and plus athleticism.
School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)
The Texans took care of the left tackle spot in the first, and Risner gives them an RT, OG, C option as a versatile, tough blocker.
School: Central Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)
Bunting has been a draft riser and he might make the Texans very happy as yet another cornerback.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior (RS)
"Y" tight end with good size and speed who could take over for Rob Gronkowski.
School: Penn State | Year: junior
The Eagles are still looking for RB help. Sanders could work in quickly with Jordan Howard.
School: Iowa State | Year: Junior (RS)
The long-limbed deep-ball specialist gives a field-stretching element to the Dallas offense.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)
The Colts added a receiver earlier in the round, but get size, speed and upside here.
School: Northern Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)
Scharping could be added to compete to fill the void at right tackle.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
The Chiefs are desperate for cornerback help and they could do worse than Mullen in this spot.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
McGovern can play guard or center. He offers size and is a plus run blocker.
School: Old Dominion | Year: Senior (RS)
The Chiefs continue to reload along the edge.
School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior
Big edge defender who can play with his hand up or down. He brings mind-blowing production to New England, as he left Louisiana Tech as the FBS' all-time leader in career sacks (45).
