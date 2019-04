2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

With Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2-3 could play out on Friday night (7 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes).

Round 3

PICK 65 Zach Allen - DE School: Boston College | Year: Senior



PICK 66 Julian Love - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 67 Taylor Rapp - S School: Washington | Year: Junior



PICK 68 Terry McLaurin - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 69 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - WR School: Stanford | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 70 David Montgomery - RB School: Iowa State | Year: Junior



PICK 71 Mack Wilson - LB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



PICK 72 Ryan Finley - QB School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 73 Will Grier - QB School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 74 Damien Harris - RB School: Alabama | Year: Senior



PICK 75 Cody Barton - LB School: Utah | Year: Senior



PICK 76 Kendall Sheffield - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 77 Nasir Adderley - S School: Delaware | Year: Senior



PICK 78 Nate Davis - OG School: UNC-Charlotte | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 79 Michael Dieter - OG School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 80 Amani Oruwariye - CB School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 81 David Long - CB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



PICK 82 Kahale Warring - TE School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 83 Riley Ridley - WR School: Georgia | Year: Junior



PICK 84 Drue Tranquill - LB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 85 D'Andre Walker - Edge School: Georgia | Year: Senior



PICK 86 Jordan Brown - CB School: South Dakota State | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 87 Mecole Hardman - WR School: Georgia | Year: Junior



PICK 88 Darius Slayton - WR School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 89 Isaiah Johnson - CB School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 90 Kingsley Keke - DL School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior



PICK 91 Corey Ballentine - CB School: Washburn | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 92 Diontae Johnson - WR School: Toledo | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 93 Jace Sternberger - TE School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 94 Darrell Henderson - RB School: Memphis | Year: Junior



PICK 95 Christian Miller - Edge School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 96 Vosean Joseph - LB School: Florida | Year: Junior



PICK 97 Andy Isabella - WR School: Massachusetts | Year: Senior



PICK 98 Deionte Thompson - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 99 Khalen Saunders - DT School: Western Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 100 Jalen Hurd - WR School: Baylor | Year: Senior



PICK 101 Mike Edwards - S School: Kentucky | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 102 Michael Jordan - OG School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



