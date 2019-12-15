Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

»"His strength is his brain. The guy has a 4.0, and he can go to medical school if he wants. Very instinctive and what great work ethic. He's kinda OCD in that he wants everything perfect. Film junkie, gym rat. Plus, he's earned everything he's gotten, and he's been told no, so he won't melt away. He goes through his progressions. He's tough, he's a guy who influences other people in the locker room and guys love him. Everything you want DNA-wise. Not overly physical. He's kind of a cut thrower, but he hits targets. If you separated his clips, he wouldn't make your eyes pop out of your head. It's not like the kid from Clemson, who you just love to watch throw. You'd love a guy who you pick that high to be a difference-maker talent-wise to tilt the field. But this guy is a safe pick. The Oregon kid is more talented, but Joe is a better prospect."