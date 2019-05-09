2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Projected compensatory pick: Round 4.

Key free-agent losses:Tyrell Williams (Raiders); Jason Verrett (49ers).

Key free-agent additions:Tyrod Taylor (Browns); Thomas Davis (Panthers).

Comp-pick analysis: The Chargers lost three qualifying free agents (Tyrell Williams, Jason Verrett, Darius Philon) and gained two (Tyrod Taylor and Thomas Davis), so they are expected to receive a comp pick, and it's likely to be a fourth-rounder. However, depending on Williams' playing time and performance, there appears to be a chance for the receiver to push that pick from the fourth round into the third round. While this might be hard to hear, Chargers fans, you may want to cheer for Williams to have a great season -- except for when he's playing against your team.