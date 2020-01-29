Roger Goodell: First step is Antonio Brown's well-being

"In Antonio's situation, I think the first thing is, for all of us, to think about the well-being of Antonio," Goodell said when asked about the status of the league's investigation into Brown. "To understand what Antonio's going through. We don't talk about the wellness of our players publicly, but I would tell you that you can be sure that the NFL and the NFLPA have a tremendous amount of resources that are available to all players. They are going to be made available to Antonio. We want to help get him on the right track, and get him in a position where he is in a zone where he thinks he can be successful in life. And we are confident that can happen. We want to work to do that and from our standpoint that's the first step. The first step is making sure that we're doing everything to help Antonio."