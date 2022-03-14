2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 14

The New England Patriots are keeping Mac Jones' tutor in Foxborough.
The Pats agreed to a two-year contract with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, his agent announced Monday morning.
The 36-year-old is essentially a player-coach at this stage of his 14-year NFL career. Hoyer backed up Jones last season, appearing in five games and attempting 11 passes. He last started a game in 2020 for New England -- a 26-10 loss at Kansas City.
Hoyer was a priority for the Pats to retain to ensure Jones is supported by a veteran presence who can help the young QB in the film room.
The Patriots are also re-signing offensive lineman James Ferentz, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals and running back James Conner have agreed to a three-year extension, Rapoport reported.
- The Atlanta Falcons and left tackle Jake Matthews have agreed to terms on a three-year extension that will pay him $52.5 million over the next three years, Rapoport reported.
- The Buffalo Bills released starting right tackle Daryl Williams. The 29-year-old started all 33 games for Buffalo over the past two years. Williams had two seasons left on a three-year deal signed last offseason, but none of his salary was guaranteed. The Bills are signing center Mitch Morse to a two-year, $19.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Morse, who is now under contract through 2024, will see his pay increase from $8.5 million to $11.25 million for 2022. The team later announced the extension.
- The Carolina Panthers released pass rusher Morgan Fox and cornerback A.J. Bouye.
- The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to sign former Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa to a four-year, $40 million deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
- The Cleveland Browns are releasing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who had permission to seek a trade, Rapoport reported.
- The Detroit Lions are re-signing quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year, $2 million deal, per Garafolo. The backup QB gets $1.75 million guaranteed and can earn an extra $500,000 in incentives. The team also announced it has re-signed linebacker Alex Anzalone, safety Jalen Elliott, linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton and safety C.J. Moore.
- The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with pass rusher Preston Smith on a four-year, $52.5 million extension through 2026, Rapoport reported. Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and offensive tackle Billy Turner have been released.
- The Houston Texans re-signed veteran tight end Antony Auclair, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Kansas City Chiefs have tried to reach an agreement with running back Darrel Williams ahead of the negotiating window that opens Monday but the sides haven't struck a deal, Garafolo reported, per sources.
- The Los Angeles Rams are signing offensive tackle Joe Noteboom to a three-year deal with a base value of $40 million that includes $25 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. Noteboom, who started two games in the Rams' Super Bowl season and played in 15, filled in for Andrew Whitworth, who is still mulling retirement, and now has a deal Rapoport added has a max value of $47.5 million.
- The Miami Dolphins reached an agreement with pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah on a four-year deal worth $65 million, with $32 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. The Dolphins also have an agreement on a two-year deal with running back Chase Edmonds worth $12.6 million with $6.1 million guaranteed, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
- The Minnesota Vikings are tendering kicker Greg Joseph, who will earn $2.433 million, Rapoport reported via Joseph's agent.
Retirement news
- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet will stay retired despite Tom Brady's announcement that he'll return for a 23rd season, Garafolo reported, per Marpet's agent. Marpet announced his retirement on Feb. 27, nearly a month after the QB initially announced his retirement.