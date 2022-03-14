2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 14

The New England Patriots are keeping ﻿Mac Jones﻿' tutor in Foxborough.

The Pats agreed to a two-year contract with backup quarterback ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿, his agent announced Monday morning.

The 36-year-old is essentially a player-coach at this stage of his 14-year NFL career. Hoyer backed up Jones last season, appearing in five games and attempting 11 passes. He last started a game in 2020 for New England -- a 26-10 loss at Kansas City.

Hoyer was a priority for the Pats to retain to ensure Jones is supported by a veteran presence who can help the young QB in the film room.