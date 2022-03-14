2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 14

Around the NFL

The New England Patriots are keeping ﻿Mac Jones﻿' tutor in Foxborough.

The Pats agreed to a two-year contract with backup quarterback ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿, his agent announced Monday morning.

The 36-year-old is essentially a player-coach at this stage of his 14-year NFL career. Hoyer backed up Jones last season, appearing in five games and attempting 11 passes. He last started a game in 2020 for New England -- a 26-10 loss at Kansas City.

Hoyer was a priority for the Pats to retain to ensure Jones is supported by a veteran presence who can help the young QB in the film room.

The Patriots are also re-signing offensive lineman ﻿James Ferentz﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

Roster moves

  • The Arizona Cardinals and running back James Conner have agreed to a three-year extension, Rapoport reported.
  • The Atlanta Falcons and left tackle Jake Matthews have agreed to terms on a three-year extension that will pay him $52.5 million over the next three years, Rapoport reported.
  • The Buffalo Bills released starting right tackle Daryl Williams﻿. The 29-year-old started all 33 games for Buffalo over the past two years. Williams had two seasons left on a three-year deal signed last offseason, but none of his salary was guaranteed. The Bills are signing center Mitch Morse to a two-year, $19.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Morse, who is now under contract through 2024, will see his pay increase from $8.5 million to $11.25 million for 2022. The team later announced the extension.
  • The Carolina Panthers released pass rusher Morgan Fox and cornerback A.J. Bouye﻿.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to sign former Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa to a four-year, $40 million deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
  • The Cleveland Browns are releasing wide receiver Jarvis Landry﻿, who had permission to seek a trade, Rapoport reported.
  • The Detroit Lions are re-signing quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year, $2 million deal, per Garafolo. The backup QB gets $1.75 million guaranteed and can earn an extra $500,000 in incentives. The team also announced it has re-signed linebacker Alex Anzalone﻿, safety Jalen Elliott﻿, linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton and safety C.J. Moore.
  • The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with pass rusher Preston Smith on a four-year, $52.5 million extension through 2026, Rapoport reported. Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and offensive tackle Billy Turner have been released.
  • The Houston Texans re-signed veteran tight end Antony Auclair﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs have tried to reach an agreement with running back Darrel Williams ahead of the negotiating window that opens Monday but the sides haven't struck a deal, Garafolo reported, per sources.
  • The Los Angeles Rams are signing offensive tackle Joe Noteboom to a three-year deal with a base value of $40 million that includes $25 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. Noteboom, who started two games in the Rams' Super Bowl season and played in 15, filled in for Andrew Whitworth﻿, who is still mulling retirement, and now has a deal Rapoport added has a max value of $47.5 million.
  • The Miami Dolphins reached an agreement with pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah on a four-year deal worth $65 million, with $32 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. The Dolphins also have an agreement on a two-year deal with running back Chase Edmonds worth $12.6 million with $6.1 million guaranteed, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
  • The Minnesota Vikings are tendering kicker Greg Joseph, who will earn $2.433 million, Rapoport reported via Joseph's agent.

Retirement news

  • Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet will stay retired despite Tom Brady﻿'s announcement that he'll return for a 23rd season, Garafolo reported, per Marpet's agent. Marpet announced his retirement on Feb. 27, nearly a month after the QB initially announced his retirement.

