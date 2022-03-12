Around the NFL

Falcons restructure QB Matt Ryan's contract to free up $12M worth of cap space

Published: Mar 11, 2022 at 09:38 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There were some eyebrows raised during the NFL Scouting Combine when Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot didn't fully commit to quarterback Matt Ryan being the team's 2022 starter.

Well, Ryan's most certainly displaying his commitment to the team.

The Falcons have restructured Ryan's contract to create $12 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday evening.

Ryan, who was due $23.75 million in cash in 2022 according to Rapoport, previously had a cap number of $48,662,500.

As of Friday, per Over the Cap, the Falcons were $4.2 million under the salary cap, but $1.7 million over in effective cap space. 

The 37-year-old Ryan has two seasons remaining on his current contract and is heading into his 15th NFL season -- all with the Falcons. A four-time Pro Bowler and former AP NFL Most Valuable Player, Ryan completed 375 of 560 passes (67%) for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021, which saw Atlanta go 7-10.

Related Content

news

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.
news

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
news

Jaguars releasing running back Carlos Hyde after one season with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Carlos Hyde, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade interest around the league. Could the veteran lineman be headed to a new team?
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW