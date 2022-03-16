2022 NFL free agency:  Biggest takeaways from Tuesday's moves

5) Russell Gage is fantastic Chris Godwin insurance in Tampa. Gage was a revelation for the Falcons in an increased role last season, especially down the stretch -- in his final eight games of 2021, Gage caught 50 passes for 611 yards and three scores. It wasn't just the numbers; it was the variety of catches, whether he was lining up inside or out, on nearly any type of route. He profiles as a lesser version of Godwin. Even if Godwin, who was franchise-tagged for a second consecutive time and is recovering from a torn ACL, winds up signing a long-term deal in Tampa, you can never have too many receivers that diverse.