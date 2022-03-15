Around the NFL

Steelers signing former Bears OL James Daniels to three-year, $26.5M deal

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Kevin Patra

The Pittsburgh Steelers' plans to upgrade the offensive line got a big boost Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that the Steelers are signing guard ﻿James Daniels﻿ to a three-year, $26.5 million contract, per sources informed of the situation. 

A former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2018, Daniels started 48 of 54 games played in four seasons, including all 17 in 2021. He played just five games in 2020 due to a pectoral tear but bounced back last season.

Daniels proved to be a stellar blocker and even spent some time at center. The 24-year-old was one of the top free-agent guards on the market.

Daniels' talent and versatility will come in handy on a Steelers line that desperately needed to add pieces this offseason. Adding Daniels and re-signing ﻿Chukwuma Okorafor﻿ is a solid start to the offseason.

Daniels now reunites with quarterback ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ after spending three seasons together in Chicago.

