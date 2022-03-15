2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 15

Connor Williams is taking his talents to South Beach.
The Miami Dolphins are signing the former Cowboys guard to a two-year, $14 million deal with $7.5 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. It's Miami's second notable addition from Dallas in as many days -- the Dolphins reached an agreement with wideout Cedrick Wilson on Monday -- and the first significant move to bolster what was a creaky offensive line in 2021.
The 24-year-old Williams heads east after starting 51 of the 57 games he appeared in over the past four seasons. He earned a career-best grade of 76.1 by Pro Football Focus last year.
Miami was also busy Tuesday working to retain its own players. Linebacker Duke Riley is re-signing with the club on a one-year, $3 million deal, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported via Riley's agents. Wideout Preston Williams agreed to a one-year contract with a max value of $1.99 million, per Pelissero. Linebacker Elandon Roberts is also set to return on a one-year $3.25 million deal, Rapoport and Wolfe reported via Roberts' agents.
Roster moves
- The Atlanta Falcons are re-signing kicker Younghoe Koo to a five-year, $24.25M contract extension, Pelissero reported.
- The Baltimore Ravens are signing safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal, per Pelissero.
- The Buffalo Bills are signing former Commanders running back J.D. McKissic to a two-year, $7 million deal with a potential $1 million in incentives, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with safety Sean Chandler on a one-year deal.
- The Cleveland Browns released center and NFL Players Association president JC Tretter.
- The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing safety Malik Hooker to a two-year deal worth $8 million, per Rapoport. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle is re-signing on a one-year deal, per Pelissero.
- The Denver Broncos are expected to sign defensive end Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal after an agreement with the Cowboys fell through, per Garafolo. The Broncos are re-signing linebacker Josey Jewell to a two-year deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
- The Detroit Lions are expected to sign wideout D.J. Chark to a one-year deal worth $10 million fully guaranteed and defensive end Charles Harris to a two-year, $14 million, Rapoport reported. The Lions re-signed center Evan Brown.
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially signed his extension, which will pay him $150.815 million over the next three years. The Packers are tendering restricted free-agent wideout Allen Lazard at the second-round level, which comes out to a one-year salary offer at just under $4 million, per Garafolo.
- The Houston Texans are signing defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year deal worth $17 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
- The Los Angeles Rams are set to release former All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker , Rapoport reported.
- The Minnesota Vikings officially released defensive tackle Michael Pierce.
- The New England Patriots are re-signing running back James White to a two-year, $5 million deal that includes $500,000 guaranteed, Pelissero reported. The Pats are re-signing special teams ace Matthew Slater to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
- The New York Jets are signing former Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal, per Pelissero via Reed's agent.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million contract, per Pelissero and Garafolo.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sign former Falcons wideout Russell Gage, per Rapoport.
- The Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to terms with center Ben Jones on a multiyear extension.
- The Washington Commanders are signing defensive back Bobby McCain to a two-year, $11 million deal, Rapoport reported per McCain's agents.
Trade
- The New England Patriots are trading edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
Retirement
- Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement after 16 seasons.