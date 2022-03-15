2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 15

Connor Williams is taking his talents to South Beach.

The Miami Dolphins are signing the former Cowboys guard to a two-year, $14 million deal with $7.5 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. It's Miami's second notable addition from Dallas in as many days -- the Dolphins reached an agreement with wideout Cedrick Wilson on Monday -- and the first significant move to bolster what was a creaky offensive line in 2021.

The 24-year-old Williams heads east after starting 51 of the 57 games he appeared in over the past four seasons. He earned a career-best grade of 76.1 by Pro Football Focus last year.