Lions to sign WR D.J. Chark to one-year, $10M deal

The Detroit Lions have added another weapon to a deprived offense.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Lions are expected to sign free-agent wideout ﻿D.J. Chark﻿ to a one-year deal worth $10 million fully guaranteed, per a source informed of the agreement.

The one-year, prove-it deal for Chark makes sense after the wideout played in just four games in 2021 due to a fractured ankle. If he remains healthy and returns to form, the WR could cash in next offseason.

When healthy, Chark has proven he can be an explosive playmaker. At 6-foot-4, the former second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars is a vertical threat with great hands who can separate from defensive backs and high-point the football.

Chark earned a Pro Bowl bid in 2019 when he went for a career-high 1,008 yards and eight TDs on 73 catches.

The biggest concern with the LSU product has been injuries. He's missed 16 regular-season games the past two years combined.

For Lions general manager Brad Holmes, this is precisely the type of deal that fits Detroit's timeline. A flier on a wideout with significant upside on a short-term deal gives the Lions a big boost on offense without tying the purse strings moving forward.

Chark pairs nicely with ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿, who exploded down the stretch of his rookie season and can rove the middle while Chark threatens deep. In an offense desperately in need of weapons, Chark lands in a spot where he should see a ton of targets in his prove-it campaign.