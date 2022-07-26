Two-time Super Bowl-winning WR Danny Amendola retires

He played in 13 postseason games and they were all with the Patriots. In the playoffs, he had 57 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns, with TD catches in New England's XLIX and LI wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

His finest showing came in his final postseason run with the Pats during the 2017 season. Amendola had eight catches for 152 yards in the Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It concluded a three-game run in which he had 26 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns – both of the scores coming in the fourth quarter of an AFC Championship Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A 5-foot-11, 185-pound Texas Tech product, Amendola went undrafted and started his career with the Rams in 2009.

In his second season, Amendola began to make noise as he worked well with quarterback Sam Bradford to the tune of catching a career-high 85 receptions for a career-high 689 yards. Amendola proved to be a dependable option of the slot and at the second level.

Following four seasons with the Rams, Amendola joined New England and proved to be a perfect fit for the Patriot Way. Amendola's five seasons in New England were his most with any team and he registered 230 grabs for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns during this stay.

Amendola also took pay cuts multiple times to stick with Brady and the Pats, but eventually moved on to Miami in 2018. After just one season with the Dolphins, he was released and went on to play two seasons with the Lions from 2019-2020 before his final year in Houston.

Known for his clutch play in the playoffs, Amendola never saw the postseason after he shipped out of Boston. But he continued to produce with the Dolphins and Lions, putting up numbers consistent to his Patriots production (at least 45 catches each season and at least 575 yards receiving each year).