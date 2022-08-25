JC Tretter, NFLPA president and former Browns center, retires after nine seasons

A fourth-round pick by Green Bay in 2013, Tretter's career got off to an injury-plagued start as he missed his entire rookie season and a chunk of his second. But after four years with the Packers, he morphed into a stalwart pivot in Cleveland.

Tretter started 80 games for the Browns the past five seasons, missing only one tilt in 2021, and was a rock on one of the best lines in the NFL the past few seasons.

The center was elected NFLPA president in 2020 and won re-election in 2022. While he steps away from the game on the field, Tretter noted he plans to "double down" on his work as a fierce advocate for players.