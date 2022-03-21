Chargers signing TE Gerald Everett to two-year, $12 million deal

Justin Herbert has a new toy to play with.

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing veteran tight end Gerald Everett to a two-year, $12 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The pact includes $8 million fully guaranteed and a max value of $13.5 million, Rapoport added.

Everett joins a formidable receiving corps fronted by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, with major contributions from running back Austin Ekeler﻿. In 2021, veteran TE Jared Cook caught 48 passes in this pass-happy offense. Everett produced the same total in his first year with the Seahawks, whose passing attack was notably weaker.

The 27-year-old Everett has seen his involvement increase in each of his five NFL seasons, the first four of which were in L.A. with the Rams. He figures to get more opportunities in 2022 with the Chargers, who often employ two-tight end sets and air it out behind one of the better arms in football.