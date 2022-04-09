Calais Campbell returning to Ravens on two-year, $12.5M deal

The Baltimore Ravens are re-signing star defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal can be worth up to $16.5 million with incentives. Baltimore later announced Campbell agreed to terms.

One of the top free agents still available after nearly a month of wheeling and dealing, Campbell lands back where he was for the past two seasons. The 35-year-old joined Baltimore in 2020 from Jacksonville and has started 26 of 27 regular-season games played and logged 5.5 sacks for the Ravens. Campbell made his sixth Pro Bowl following the 2020 campaign.

He'll continue to star in Baltimore for at least the next two campaigns, anchoring a defensive line that currently boasts Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Derek Wolfe and rising edge rusher Odafe Oweh. By the time his contract runs out, Campbell, currently a 14-season veteran, will be 38 years old.

Campbell said this offseason that, despite his age, he had no interest in retiring and was inspired by last year's Super Bowl to run it back.

"I watched this game. The feeling I have right now after seeing them celebrate a Super Bowl championship, I have a desire to go out there and play football and to compete," Campbell said in February. "So I'm definitely not retiring; I'm coming back."