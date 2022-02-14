Around the NFL

Ravens DL Calais Campbell says he's 'definitely not retiring' 

Published: Feb 14, 2022 at 04:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LVI, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ put to rest any speculation that he will retire, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be back in 2022 as a Raven, or in a different uniform.

"Oh yeah, I'm not retiring," Campbell told Sky Sports, via the Ravens' team web site, after the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. "I watched this game. The feeling I have right now after seeing them celebrate a Super Bowl championship, I have a desire to go out there and play football and to compete. So I'm definitely not retiring; I'm coming back."

Campbell is set to be an unrestricted free agent this spring, but the Ravens would figure to have interest in bringing back a player who continued to be productive despite his age (35), and is a consummate leader. Campbell made 49 tackles with 1.5 sacks and 12 QB hits last year in 14 starts. The 14-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler is considered a strong locker-room presence, and his decision to play on gives Baltimore at least a chance to retain him.

Campbell needs only 6.5 sacks to reach 100 for his career, a benchmark cleared by only 39 players in NFL history. That's a lofty goal within reach, but Campbell himself brought on the idea that 2021 might be his last NFL season when he touched on the retirement topic last summer.

"That's something I'm still figuring out, I guess," Campbell said in June. "I kind of take it one year at a time. I know that I've got this year in me for sure. I'm going to give what I have this year, and then we'll reevaluate once the season ends."

At 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, Campbell is no longer a dominant pass rusher, but he can still shrink the pocket, and remains a stalwart against the run. Pro Football Focus ranked him the No. 8 defensive tackle in the NFL last season, and he drew the highest PFF grade of any Baltimore defender. Campbell believes he's got at least one more year left in him, and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta sounds like he'd like Campbell to stick around if a deal can be struck.

"I really admire Calais as a leader [and] as a player," DeCosta said, per the Ravens website. "He still plays at a high level and has a great attitude. He's great for the younger guys."

Baltimore has a lengthy list of free agents to consider retaining along with Campbell, including center ﻿Bradley Bozeman﻿, linebacker ﻿Josh Bynes﻿ and cornerback ﻿Anthony Averett﻿. The club currently has a limited amount of cap space with which to bring back veterans, but for the right price, Campbell would be a strong fit for return.

Related Content

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray releases statement: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about' 

Amid Instagram scrubs and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, Arizona Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ returned to social media Monday afternoon and released a statement professing his love for the game, his focus on improvement and tabbing the recent histrionics as "nonsense." 
news

Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered torn ACL in Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over Bengals

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is believed to have suffered a torn left ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Beckham left the game in the second quarter with the injury and did not return.
news

Dolphins hiring Frank Smith as offensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Frank Smith as their offensive coordinator. Smith most recently served as the Los Angeles Chargers run game coordinator/offensive line coach under Brandon Staley. 
news

NFL teams celebrate Valentine's Day

With the 2021 NFL season officially in the rearview mirror, it's time for teams across the league to focus on what's really important: love.
news

Super Bowl LVI referee: No twist and turn of Jalen Ramsey's facemask on Tee Higgins' TD reception

Perhaps no call -- or non-call -- of Super Bowl LVI garnered more attention than Tee Higgins' apparent facemask foul of Rams star cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
news

Rams WR Van Jefferson leaves Super Bowl celebration after wife goes into labor during game

﻿Van Jefferson﻿ had no time to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl title Sunday night, as he had to celebrate something even bigger -- the birth of his son.
news

Who could Super Bowl champion Rams face to kick off 2022 season?

With the Rams becoming the second consecutive team to win the Super Bowl in their home building, the '22 NFL season will kick off where it ended. Kevin Patra takes a look at L.A.'s possible opponents.
news

Matthew Stafford completes journey to mountaintop with Super Bowl LVI victory

Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a go-ahead scoring drive to give Los Angeles a 23-20 lead with less than two minutes remaining in Super Bowl LVI, then was forced to watch his defense attempt to preserve it. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says knee 'feels good,' will get it checked again in Cincinnati 

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow said after Sunday's Super Bowl loss that he had his knee checked out and would again when the team gets back to Cincinnati, but said the knee "feels good."
news

Rams DB Eric Weddle tore pec vs. Bengals, is 're-retiring' after Super Bowl LVI win

After his comeback aided the Rams' secondary down the stretch, defensive back Eric Weddle, who suffered a torn pec in the Super Bowl win, is "re-retiring."
news

NFL community, celebrities react to Rams' 23-20 win over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams took home the second Lombardi Trophy in the franchise's history in a narrow victory over the Bengals on Sunday night. Notable figures from around the world took to social media to react to L.A.'s Super Bowl LVI victory.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW