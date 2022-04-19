UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

Prior to his days at UCLA, Dulcich starred at St. Francis High in La Canada, California under the tutelage of the late, great Jim Bonds (who was once a standout quarterback who backed up Troy Aikman at UCLA).

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Dulcich looked like he could be a prototypical quarterback, but he became a receiver whose field-stretching plays aided in St. Francis' run to a California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division III title game in his senior season. Dulcich had 127 yards and a touchdown on just four catches in his final high school football game, putting an exclamation point on a playoff run in which he had 490 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in four games.

It led Dulcich to the Bruins, where he got some reps early as a receiver but bulked up and settled in as a tight end.

"I walked on as a tight end, but like you said I was 210 pounds," Dulcich told Carr. "Once I put the pounds on, I got in the trenches and had a lot of fun."

Fun has been had by many who marvel at Dulcich's lengthy locks. The longhair look is a new one for the former Bruin and was a positive byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was quarantine, so I figured, why not, no one's gonna see the awkward phase," he said. "And you know when else can I get away with it, other than when I'm 22 years old? So, I'm enjoying it while it lasts."

Unlike Dulcich's journey to the 2022 NFL Draft, the work he puts in on his hair takes little time.

"I roll out of bed and look like this," Dulcich said.