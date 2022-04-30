Chiefs select Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs added another playmaker to their receiver corps as they enter life without Tyreek Hill.

K.C. selected Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Chiefs received the 54th pick and No. 158 in a trade with the New England Patriots for the 50th selection.

Moore is undersized at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, but brings quickness and is a great route-runner. Moore makes up for his lack of height with massive hands and the athletic ability to go up and get the ball in traffic.