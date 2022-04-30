Chiefs select Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs added another playmaker to their receiver corps as they enter life without Tyreek Hill.
K.C. selected Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
The Chiefs received the 54th pick and No. 158 in a trade with the New England Patriots for the 50th selection.
Moore is undersized at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, but brings quickness and is a great route-runner. Moore makes up for his lack of height with massive hands and the athletic ability to go up and get the ball in traffic.
Moore wins off the line of scrimmage with a quick release, can play inside or outside, and has 4.41 speed to get vertical. His crisp routes will make Patrick Mahomes happy once the two get on the same page.
The Chiefs traded Hill after not being willing to pay the speedster upward of $25 million per year. In his place, K.C. has added JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and now Moore.
It's clear this offseason that the Chiefs have identified winning quick and over the middle to combat the two-shell looks teams are giving Mahomes to slow the vertical game. The addition of Moore, who can win off the line of scrimmage, continues that plan.
Also continuing was the Chiefs' bolstering their defense. After the first-round selections of Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis, the Chiefs took Cincinnati defensive back Bryan Cook in the second (pick No. 62).